Detectives need help identifying and locating two individuals who used stolen credit cards obtained from a vehicle burglary. The cards were used at various stores in Murfreesboro including Dicks Sporting Goods, Forever 21 and GameStop on August 22, 2020. The suspects appear to be driving a white H3 Hummer with a Shelby County Tennessee license plate.

Please contact Detective Ray Daniel at 629-201-5512 if you know the individuals in the photographs or have any information regarding the investigation.