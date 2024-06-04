JoJo Siwa, the beloved teen star, has recently confirmed her relationship with TikTok sensation Avery Cyrus. The 19-year-old shared a heartwarming TikTok video showing her and Avery cuddling in a photo booth at Chuck E. Cheese, confirming the dating rumors. The video, set to Patrick Watson’s “Je te laisserai des mots,” was simply captioned, “Happiest girl.”

JoJo faced some criticism on TikTok for choosing Chuck E. Cheese as a date venue, but she swiftly responded with her own video. In her playful retort, JoJo addressed the negativity, expressing her joy and reaffirming her love for the child-like atmosphere. “It’s my duty!” she exclaimed, emphasizing her playful nature.

Who Is Avery Cyrus?

Avery Cyrus, JoJo Siwa’s girlfriend, is a well-known TikTok creator with over 8 million followers. She has gained recognition in the LGBTQ+ community since starting her TikTok journey in July 2019. Avery uses her platform to discuss her sexuality, relationships, and emotions, and she also highlights other creators in the LGBTQ+ community.

JoJo and Avery’s Public Appearances

The couple made their red carpet debut at the opening night of “Jagged Little Pill” at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles. JoJo donned a stylish white top with a black-and-white bow detail and a black tulle skirt, while Avery complemented her in a pink shirt and grey sweatsuit. Both completed their looks with hot pink sneakers and colorful hair accessories.

JoJo’s Response to Critics

In response to critics questioning her place as a judge on “So You Think You Can Dance” amid Matthew Morrison’s exit, JoJo Siwa defended her position with grace. She emphasized her commitment and expertise, silencing those who doubted her abilities.

Avery Cyrus’s TikTok Presence

Avery Cyrus continues to build her influence on TikTok, where she frequently discusses her life and relationships. Her content resonates with a wide audience, making her a prominent figure in the LGBTQ+ community.

JoJo Siwa’s Relationship History

Before dating Avery Cyrus, JoJo Siwa was in a relationship with Kylie Prew. The couple had an on-and-off relationship, with Kylie announcing their final breakup during an Instagram Live session in August. Kylie assured fans that there was no drama and that both were happy and healthy.

JoJo’s LGBTQ+ Journey

JoJo Siwa came out as LGBTQ+ in January 2021. She used social media to share her journey, first hinting at her sexuality by lip-syncing Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” and later confirming it with a “BEST GAY COUSIN EVER” t-shirt. JoJo has since been open about her journey, expressing her happiness and the support she has received from fans.

JoJo and Avery: A Love Story

JoJo and Avery’s relationship has blossomed in the public eye. From sharing playful TikTok videos to making their relationship official with a grand gesture at Disney World, the couple’s love story has captivated fans. Avery asked JoJo to be her girlfriend with a heartfelt proposal involving a spray-painted sheet, which brought JoJo to tears of joy.

JoJo’s Role on “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”

In addition to her vibrant personal life, JoJo Siwa has been busy professionally. She joined the cast of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” playing Madison, a queer character. JoJo expressed her excitement about portraying a character that represents her identity and resonates with many young viewers.

Conclusion

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus’s relationship is a testament to their love and the supportive community they have built around them. Their journey, filled with joy, challenges, and public scrutiny, showcases their resilience and commitment to each other. As they continue to share their lives with fans, JoJo and Avery remain an inspiring couple in the LGBTQ+ community.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Did JoJo Siwa confirm her relationship with Avery Cyrus?

Yes, JoJo Siwa confirmed her relationship with Avery Cyrus through a TikTok video and various social media posts, including a heartfelt proposal at Disney World.

2. Who is Avery Cyrus?

Avery Cyrus is a popular TikTok creator known for her content about sexuality, relationships, and LGBTQ+ issues. She has over 8 million followers on the platform.

3. How did JoJo Siwa respond to criticism about her date choice?

JoJo Siwa responded to criticism with a playful TikTok video, expressing her love for child-like fun and defending her choice to take Avery Cyrus to Chuck E. Cheese.

4. What was JoJo Siwa’s relationship with Kylie Prew like?

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew had an on-and-off relationship, ultimately breaking up in August. Kylie confirmed their split during an Instagram Live, stating that there was no drama involved.

5. How did JoJo Siwa come out as LGBTQ+?

JoJo Siwa came out as LGBTQ+ in January 2021 through a series of social media posts, including lip-syncing to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” and wearing a “BEST GAY COUSIN EVER” t-shirt. She has since been open about her sexuality and journey.