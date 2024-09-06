Katie Gaudreau has faced an unimaginable tragedy, yet she remains resilient. On the eve of what was meant to be the happiest day of her life—her wedding to fiancé Devin Joyce—Katie’s world was turned upside down. Her brothers, Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, tragically lost their lives when a driver,

suspected of being under the influence, hit them while they were biking. The accident occurred just hours before they were to stand beside her as groomsmen. Despite the heartbreak, Katie believes that when her postponed wedding finally takes place, her late brothers will be there, “dancing and celebrating” in spirit.

The Devastating Accident That Shattered a Family

On August 29, 2024, Johnny Gaudreau, the NHL star, and his younger brother Matthew were enjoying a bike ride in their hometown of Salem County, New Jersey. They were preparing for their sister Katie’s wedding, scheduled for the following day, where they were to play an essential role as groomsmen. Tragically, their lives were cut short when a suspected drunk driver, identified as Sean M. Higgins, struck both brothers. The Gaudreau family’s joy quickly transformed into grief.

Higgins, who reportedly admitted to consuming five to six beers before driving, failed a field sobriety test. He was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of death by auto. As of now, he remains in custody, awaiting further legal proceedings.

A Postponed Wedding and Unimaginable Loss

Katie’s wedding, set for August 30, was supposed to be a beautiful celebration of love and family. However, after losing Johnny and Matthew, the event was understandably postponed. The Gaudreau family entered a period of deep mourning, with tributes pouring in from family members, friends, NHL players, and countless others who were touched by Johnny and Matthew’s lives.

Katie, in a heartfelt Instagram post, expressed her immense love and admiration for her brothers. She described them as “the absolute best big brothers a little girl could have asked for” and vowed that she would continue to honor their memory. Katie also shared how deeply her brothers adored her fiancé, Devin Joyce, and how excited they were for the wedding.

Devin Joyce’s Heartfelt Tribute to Johnny and Matthew

Devin Joyce, Katie’s fiancé, also took to social media to express his grief over the loss of his soon-to-be brothers-in-law. In an emotional post, Devin shared a family photo and spoke about the bond he had formed with Johnny and Matthew. “They say when you find the one, you’re not just marrying them but their family too,” he wrote. “I loved you guys so much. I’m so lucky to have called you two my brothers for as long as I did.”

Devin’s message echoed Katie’s sentiments, as he promised to take care of her in the same way Johnny and Matthew had. “There is not a second that will go by I will not look at Katie and see both of you. I promise to take the absolute best care of your little sister,” he added.

A Family Bond Beyond Words

The Gaudreau family’s bond was strong and unbreakable, something Katie and her family continue to emphasize as they navigate their grief. Katie shared sweet photos of her and her brothers throughout the years, from childhood moments in the family kitchen to their recent celebrations of life milestones. Her post included pictures of their parents, older sister, and the entire family, showcasing the love they had for one another.

Johnny and Matthew were not just brothers—they were best friends. The world knew them as individuals, but within their family and among their friends, they were always a unit. “The entire world knows there would never have been a John without Matty or Matty without John,” Katie poignantly stated in her tribute. Their closeness was palpable, and their loss has left an immeasurable void in the hearts of their loved ones.

The Postponed Wedding

Although Katie’s wedding did not take place as planned, she remains determined to honor her brothers when the day eventually comes. In a social media post shared on September 3, Katie revealed that her brothers “loved Devin more than he will ever know” and were thrilled about the upcoming marriage. She expressed her belief that when the wedding day finally arrives, Johnny and Matthew will be “dancing and celebrating more than anyone” from beyond.

Katie’s strength during this unimaginable time is a testament to the love she shared with her brothers and the hope she holds onto for the future. While the wedding may be postponed, it is clear that Johnny and Matthew’s presence will be felt, and their memory will continue to be honored by everyone who knew and loved them.

Meredith Gaudreau’s Tribute to Her Husband Johnny

Adding to the emotional weight of the tragedy is the loss felt by Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith. Just days after the accident, Meredith marked her third wedding anniversary, remembering her late husband with heartfelt words. She reflected on their life together, from the day they met to the joy they found in building a family.

In an Instagram post, Meredith shared photos from their wedding, which took place on September 4, 2021. She described Johnny as her “forever,” expressing her pride in being his wife. She also shared that, despite the loss, she still considers herself the luckiest person to have been his partner.

Meredith also paid tribute to the close bond between Johnny and Matthew, noting how they were always inseparable. “John and Matty. You don’t hear one name without the other,” she wrote, sharing photos that showed the brothers’ deep connection. The two were not just siblings; they were each other’s greatest supporters, always standing side by side.

Conclusion

Katie Gaudreau’s postponed wedding is a poignant reminder of the love and strength that can emerge in the face of tragedy. While her brothers, Johnny and Matthew, were taken too soon, their presence will forever be felt by Katie, Devin, and their entire family. As Katie moves forward, preparing for the day when she will marry Devin, she knows that Johnny and Matthew will be with her in spirit, “dancing and celebrating” as they always would have.

The Gaudreau family’s story is one of unbreakable bonds, love, and resilience. Though they have suffered a tremendous loss, their commitment to keeping Johnny and Matthew’s memory alive is evident in every tribute, every post, and every word shared. When Katie and Devin’s wedding day finally arrives, it will not only be a celebration of their love but also a powerful tribute to two brothers who will never be forgotten.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Did Katie Gaudreau get married?

Katie Gaudreau was set to marry Devin Joyce on August 30, 2024, but her wedding was postponed due to the tragic death of her brothers, Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. The wedding has not yet taken place, but Katie has expressed that when it does, her brothers will be there in spirit.

2. Who were Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau?

Johnny Gaudreau was an NHL star who played for the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Matthew Gaudreau was his younger brother. The two were known for their close bond and were tragically killed in a biking accident caused by a suspected drunk driver.

3. What happened to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau?

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were killed on August 29, 2024, when a suspected drunk driver hit them while they were biking in their hometown of Salem County, New Jersey.

4. How has Katie Gaudreau coped with the loss of her brothers?

Katie has been open about her grief on social media, sharing tributes to her brothers and expressing her belief that they will be with her in spirit when her postponed wedding takes place.

5. Who is Katie Gaudreau’s fiancé?

Katie Gaudreau’s fiancé is Devin Joyce. He has shared his grief over the loss of Johnny and Matthew, whom he considered his brothers, and promised to take care of Katie in their absence.