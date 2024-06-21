Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary frontman of Black Sabbath, has been the subject of numerous death hoaxes over the years. Despite the rumors circulating online, Ozzy Osbourne is very much alive and continues to share his thoughts on life, death, and his health challenges. In a candid interview with Rolling Stone UK, the 74-year-old rock icon opened up about his views on mortality and his ongoing health battles.

Ozzy Osbourne’s Perspective on Death

Ozzy Osbourne, often referred to as the Prince of Darkness, has faced many health issues, but he doesn’t fear death. In his interview with Rolling Stone UK, Ozzy discussed how he has come to terms with the concept of dying. He humorously recounted a conversation with his wife, Sharon Osbourne, where he admitted to smoking a joint.

Sharon’s response was, “What are you doing that for! It’ll f—ing kill you!” To which Ozzy replied, “How long do you want me to f—ing live for?!” This exchange highlights Ozzy’s acceptance of his mortality and his acknowledgment that time feels like it moves faster as he ages.

Reflecting on Friends Lost and Personal Survival

During his discussion, Ozzy reflected on the loss of many friends and drinking partners, many of whom have passed away. He expressed his bewilderment at being the “last man standing,” despite his own brushes with death. “I should have been dead way before loads of them,” he confessed. “I’ve had my stomach pumped God knows how many times.” This statement underscores his surprise and gratitude for still being alive despite his rock and roll lifestyle.

Ozzy’s Health Struggles and Canceled Tours

In February, Ozzy announced that he was canceling all upcoming performances and retiring from touring due to a spinal injury. This decision came after multiple surgeries, including a significant operation in 2019 following a fall that aggravated previous injuries.

Additionally, Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, further complicating his ability to perform. Despite these setbacks, Ozzy remains hopeful about returning to the stage someday, stating, “I will perform again if it’s possible, but I’m taking it one day at a time.”

The Reality of Ozzy’s Health Challenges

Ozzy’s health problems are numerous and severe. In a recent interview, he revealed that a tumor was discovered in one of his vertebrae during a fourth spinal surgery. The procedure was to correct damage from a 2019 fall, which dislodged metal rods inserted after a 2003 quad bike crash. This surgery, and others, have left him with significant mobility issues. Despite these challenges, Ozzy maintains a resilient attitude, working towards a future where he can perform at least one more show to thank his fans.

Addressing the Death Hoaxes

Despite the rumors and death hoaxes that frequently surface online, Ozzy Osbourne is alive and kicking. In an episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Ozzy addressed a particular hoax that featured his photo in a “Celebrities Who Have Died Today” video on YouTube. “I’m not dead. I’m not really dead … Just a little flesh wound,” Ozzy joked, showing his typical dark humor. This response highlights his frustration with the misleading clickbait but also his determination to continue living his life on his terms.

Ozzy’s Future Aspirations

Even though touring may no longer be feasible for Ozzy, he hasn’t given up on the idea of performing live again. He dreams of doing at least one more show to properly say goodbye and thank his fans. “If it’s at Ozzfest or somewhere, or even a f—ing gig at the Roundhouse,” he said, expressing his gratitude for his fans’ unwavering support. This goal keeps him motivated as he navigates his health challenges.

The Osbournes and Reality TV

While Ozzy remains open to performing, he has no interest in reviving the MTV reality show, The Osbournes. In a recent podcast episode, Ozzy and his family discussed the possibility, with Ozzy firmly stating, “It won’t happen again. Never in a million years.” His son, Jack, agreed, adding, “To be honest with you, I don’t think it should.” The family’s consensus reflects their desire to keep certain aspects of their lives private.

Conclusion

Ozzy Osbourne remains an iconic figure in the world of rock and roll, known for his resilience and dark humor. Despite numerous health challenges and online death hoaxes, Ozzy continues to face life with a determined spirit. While his days of touring may be over, his hope to perform one last time keeps him motivated. Fans can rest assured that the Prince of Darkness is still very much alive and fighting to stay that way.

Frequently Asked Questions About Ozzy Osbourne

Did Ozzy Osbourne pass away?

No, Ozzy Osbourne is alive. Despite frequent death hoaxes, Ozzy continues to live and work on his health.

Why did Ozzy Osbourne cancel his tours?

Ozzy canceled his tours due to severe health issues, including a spinal injury, multiple surgeries, and a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

Does Ozzy Osbourne fear death?

Ozzy has stated that he does not fear death. He prefers not to have a long, painful existence and supports the idea of assisted death for terminal illnesses.

Will Ozzy Osbourne perform live again?

Ozzy hopes to perform at least one more live show to thank his fans, though he is currently taking his health challenges one day at a time.

Is The Osbournes reality show coming back?

No, the Osbourne family has confirmed that they do not plan to revive their MTV reality show, The Osbournes.