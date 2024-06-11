Dina Cantin (formerly Manzo), a notable figure from the “Real Housewives of New Jersey,” and her husband Dave Cantin have finally seen justice served following the arrest of her ex-husband, Thomas Manzo, four years ago. The complex and sordid story involves mob connections, a violent assault, and family tensions that have captured public interest.

The Crime and Conviction of Thomas Manzo

In 2020, Thomas Manzo, 59, was charged with hiring a mobster to assault Dina’s then-boyfriend (now husband), Dave Cantin, in 2015. The payment for this brutal act was a free wedding reception at Manzo’s family venue, Manzo’s Banquets & Catering, located in New Jersey. Four years later, Manzo has been convicted, closing a dark chapter in Dina’s life.

Manzo was charged with committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering, conspiracy to commit a violent crime resulting in serious bodily injury, and falsifying and concealing documents related to a federal investigation. These serious charges could lead to up to 46 years in prison for Manzo.

Dina Manzo’s Healing Journey

Following the conviction, Dina, 52, shared a poignant message on Instagram, reflecting her journey towards healing. She posted, “I call my power back to me. I call my energy back to me. I call my magic back to me. I am cleansed and disconnected from anything that may drain me. I am shielded from any energy that does not serve me. I am safe. I am protected. I am whole. And so it is.” Her words indicate a strong resolve to move forward and reclaim her life.

The Role of John Perna in the Assault

John Perna, the mobster hired by Manzo, pleaded guilty in December 2020 and received a 30-month sentence. Perna was released in August 2023. His involvement underscores the lengths to which Thomas Manzo went to harm his ex-wife’s new partner. The assault took place in a parking lot of a North Jersey strip mall, leaving Dave Cantin bruised and bloodied.

Family Tensions: Dina and Caroline Manzo

Dina Manzo’s family dynamics have been further complicated by her estranged relationship with her sister, Caroline Manzo. Caroline, also a former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, is married to Thomas Manzo’s older brother, Albert. Following the assault, Caroline wrote a letter of support for Thomas, deepening the rift between the sisters.

Thomas Manzo’s Additional Legal Troubles

Thomas Manzo’s legal troubles extend beyond the 2015 assault. In 2017, he was implicated in a violent home invasion targeting Dina and Dave. Manzo allegedly orchestrated the break-in with an accomplice, James Mainello. During this invasion, the couple was assaulted and robbed. Manzo faced charges of being an accomplice to the crime and was sentenced to two years in federal prison, along with an order to pay $17,816 in restitution.

The Fallout of the Conviction

Thomas Manzo’s conviction has brought a sense of closure for Dina and Dave. However, the story continues to unfold. Manzo’s legal team argued that his rights under the Speedy Trial Act were violated, leading to the dismissal of initial charges. Despite this, a new three-count indictment was filed, ensuring that justice would be pursued.

Manzo also faces allegations of stalking Dina and Dave. Prosecutors describe him as an obsessed ex-husband who relentlessly pursued his former wife and her new partner. These allegations include a 2017 home invasion where the couple was attacked with a baseball bat and zip-tied.

Dina’s New Life and Resilience

Dina Manzo married Dave Cantin in 2017, a year after officially divorcing Thomas. The couple moved to California in 2016, purchasing a luxurious $16 million ocean-view mansion in Montecito. They also maintain a second home in New Jersey and a beach house in Florida. Dina’s new life reflects her resilience and determination to move past the trauma inflicted by her ex-husband.

Conclusion

The conviction of Thomas Manzo marks a significant moment in Dina Manzo’s journey toward healing and justice. The involvement of mobsters, family drama, and multiple legal battles have made this a gripping story that highlights the darker side of reality TV fame. As Dina and Dave move forward, they embody resilience and the pursuit of a peaceful life away from the shadows of their past.

