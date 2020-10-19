by John Hanson

On Monday, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe dismissed claims from Democrats and top media figures that the Hunter Biden email scandal was a Russian disinformation campaign.

The controversial emails reported by the New York Post, allegedly from Hunter Biden’s laptop, have been called such by Democrats like House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff.

Ratcliffe told Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo that Schiff was trying to politicize the intelligence community and cast an unfavorable light on it because he favored Hunter’s father, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, in the upcoming election.

Ratcliffe Says Top Dem Schiff Playing

Politics With The Issue

“So Maria, it is funny that some of the people that complain the most about intelligence being politicized are the ones politicizing intelligence,” Ratcliffe said. He continued, “And unfortunately, in this case, it is Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, who, as you pointed out, said on Friday the intelligence community believes that Hunter Biden’s laptop and the emails on it are part of some Russian disinformation campaign.”

