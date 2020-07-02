From day 1, there has been a coup against President Donald Trump. We the American people have sat through day after day of relentless attacks and smears on his administration and against us, his supporters. For three years we have seen the true face of the democratic party be revealed as global elitists, supported and funded by filthy rich radical philanthropists, whose only goal is to ruin America. These same billionaires have bought the media, and politicians on both sides of the aisle. Collectively they have made the decision America must change, and not for the better.

We the people have watched what is supposed to be the best law enforcement establishment in the world, the FBI, turn against its country by aiding in this coup, lying and cheating to hopefully remove a duly elected president. We have watched as corrupt judges and politicians, and yes Republicans, continue to lie and build false narratives against the president. Never before has a former President of the United States publicly denounced and ridiculed a sitting president. Barack Obama and his staff of criminals have aided the enemy not only while in office, but still today. And yet they are free.

As these political criminals continue to dismantle our Constitution, they also continue to demolish every last bastion of safety and security we have always had; Our law enforcement. In a civil society, one would understand the effects and consequences of defunding those who protect and serve. However, if your goal is to create chaos and destruction, that is where you would begin.

And so it begins. What most of us never dreamed we could see happen to America, is in fact happening. The left, which we now clearly see are Marxists/Communists, have begun their final hoorah. With four months left before what should be the most important election of our lifetime, we should brace ourselves and prepare.

If you find this to be gloom and doom, then move on. If you think this isn’t happening, also move on. If you too see the writing on the wall, then listen up. Unfortunately, we are about to experience another lockdown. Turn coat Republican politicians are all in agreement, the dreaded “virus” of 2020 continues to grow new symptoms, and therefore any progress that has led to our freedom, is about to be pushed back. While there has been an illness that has claimed lives, it is the hoax surrounding that illness that is disrupting and destroying ours. We cannot afford to be shut down.

We cannot tolerate illegal mandates. We cannot allow more freedoms to be diminished and removed. This effort cannot be one that attracts only a handful of patriots, it must attract thousands. There is no longer an excuse. Yes, we all have our responsibilities, including our jobs, but if we continue down the road we are headed, those jobs will no longer exist anyway. We cannot have fear. We cannot think someone else will do it. We cannot let this continue.

While many will adamantly disagree, we must do what the left does. We must be louder, we must be stronger, and we must be greater in number. We must take back our city streets, we must protect our businesses and our homes. But most of all we must protect our God and our Constitution. Defiance is all we have left. If thousands refuse to obey these “orders,” if thousands show up in our cities and towns, if thousands put our elected officials on notice, we will see change, and we will win.

Take this as you will.

It is up to you. DO we allow America to no longer exist, or do we do what our forefathers did? If not us then who, if not now then when.