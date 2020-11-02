In his nearly five decades at the very top of American politics, Joe Biden has often been an embarrassment to the nation — flip-flopping on issues like war, immigration and taxes, spouting disturbing racial comments and helping broker unsavory deals to enrich his family.

Now, for the first time, Newsmax TV’s special “BAD DECISIONS: The Joe Biden Story” presents a powerful, unflinching and balanced look at the checkered record of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

Biden may become the 46th President of the United States.

But the American media have never examined his real record . . . as a Senator, as Vice President, as a citizen and public figure.

Until now. Until Newsmax TV and its powerful new documentary “Bad Decisions: The Joe Biden Story.

As a six-term senator from Delaware and two-term vice president under Barack Obama, Biden has consistently portrayed himself as a solid policymaker, a centrist and an honest, middle-class American.

But “Bad Decisions” provides startling evidence — based on Biden’s own words, deeds and the people who knew him the best – that his policies have often disastrous with damaging consequences for the millions they impacted.

Find out immediate air times on ‘Bad Decisions’ and channels, just text SHOW to 39-747 now!

In “BAD DECISIONS,” a one-hour special event will reveal how Biden:

Flip-flopped on the plan for a U.S. surge in Iraq that saved thousands of American lives

Openly opposed the operation to kill Osama bin Laden, considered the hallmark achievement of the Obama presidency .

. Approved a border wall long before President Trump ever advocate for it.

Opposed amnesty for illegal immigrants, then supported it.

Was derided by Obama’s own Defense Secretary Robert Gates as “wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

Touted himself as “middle-class Joe,” while raking in more than $15 million in the first two years after leaving the White House.

Flew multiple times to China and Ukraine to help his son Hunter secure multi-million dollar business deals.

The truly shocking story of how Biden used U.S. aid to have the Ukrainian government fire the very prosecutor investigating him and his son.

How the Penn Biden Center at the University of Pennsylvania was secretly bankrolled by the Chinese.

Seesawed on taxes — approving of a payroll tax cut during the Obama years, then slamming President Trump’s tax cuts.

Supported mass incarceration for minor drug offenders that almost destroyed the African-American community.

Lauded Sen. Robert Byrd, a former Ku Klux Klan member who opposed federally-mandated desegregation and civil rights, as someone who “elevated the Senate.”

Supports defunding the police by “redirecting” money from the enforcement on streets to education.

In the heated 2020 campaign for President, the public is missing the real Joe Biden story – one that shows decades of policy decisions and secret efforts to benefit him and his family . . . all at the expense of the American people.

Watch ‘Bad Decisions’ – get air times and channels, just text SHOWto 39-747 now!

As “Bad Decisions” points out, even the Washington Post has reported that Biden has made a “significant move to the left” on “everything from climate and guns to healthcare and policing.”

Before you step into the voting booth this year, you owe it to yourself to watch “Bad Decisions.”

It can only be seen on Newsmax TV, your No. 1 choice for the most comprehensive election coverage and analysis on television!

Forbes calls Newsmax a “news powerhouse.”

Newsmax TV is now the fastest-growing cable news channel in America – with more than 10 million Americans tuning in last month.