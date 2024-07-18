Kimberly Guilfoyle has become a prominent figure within the Trump family, especially after she started dating Donald Trump Jr. in 2018. Their relationship has garnered much public attention, not just for their personal dynamic but also for Guilfoyle’s active involvement in politics and her extensive career. This article delves into the life of Kimberly Guilfoyle, her connection to the Trump family, and her past, including her ex-husbands and professional achievements.

From California Roots to Legal Career

Kimberly Guilfoyle was born on March 9, 1969, in San Francisco, California. Raised in the Mission District by her parents, Mercedes and Anthony, she experienced a significant loss at the age of ten when her mother passed away. Despite this tragedy, Guilfoyle has fond memories of a loving and supportive upbringing.

Her educational journey began at Mercy High School in San Francisco, followed by her undergraduate studies at the University of California, Davis. She then pursued a law degree at the University of San Francisco School of Law. During her time in law school, she interned at the San Francisco district attorney’s office, which set the foundation for her career in law.

A Successful Legal and Media Career

After graduating from law school in 1994, Guilfoyle started working as a prosecutor in San Francisco. She later moved to Los Angeles, where she served as a deputy district attorney, handling both adult and juvenile cases. Her dedication and skill earned her recognition as one of the top prosecutors in the district attorney’s office.

In 2000, Guilfoyle returned to San Francisco and took on the role of assistant district attorney. She also worked as the city’s animal abuse prosecutor until 2004. Her career then took a turn towards media when she moved to New York in 2004. She began by hosting the Court TV series “Both Sides” and appeared as a legal analyst on several major networks, including Good Morning America, Larry King Live, and Anderson Cooper 360.

In 2006, Guilfoyle joined Fox News, where she initially hosted “The Lineup.” Even after the show was canceled, she remained with the network as a legal analyst and contributor, appearing on popular programs like “The O’Reilly Factor” and “Hannity.” In 2011, she became a co-host of “The Five” and later joined “Outnumbered.” Despite her successful stint at Fox News, she left the network in 2018 amid allegations of workplace misconduct, which she denied.

Meeting Donald Trump Jr. and Blending Families

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. were first linked in early 2018, shortly after Don Jr.’s divorce from his ex-wife Vanessa, with whom he shares five children. Their relationship quickly became serious, with Guilfoyle and Don Jr. frequently appearing together at various events. In 2020, they got engaged, marking a significant step in their relationship.

Guilfoyle has often spoken about their strong bond and mutual support. “We really are a team, we support each other, we’re best friends,” she shared during an appearance on “Successful Philanthropy” in 2021. The couple, along with their blended family, resides in Jupiter, Florida. Guilfoyle’s son from her previous marriage to Eric Villency, Ronan, has also become a part of this extended family.

Previous Marriages and Personal Life

Before her relationship with Don Jr., Guilfoyle had been married twice. Her first marriage was to Gavin Newsom, who is currently the Governor of California. They married in December 2001, and Guilfoyle became the First Lady of San Francisco when Newsom was elected mayor in 2003. However, their marriage ended in separation in January 2005, partly due to the demands of their respective careers and geographical distance.

Guilfoyle’s second marriage was to businessman Eric Villency in May 2006. They welcomed their son, Ronan Anthony, in October 2006. Despite their divorce in 2009, Guilfoyle and Villency have remained committed to co-parenting their son.

A Political Supporter and Campaigner

Guilfoyle has been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump for many years. She first met the former president at a charity event in 2004. Over the years, she has maintained a close relationship with him, even being rumored at one point to be considered for the role of Trump’s press secretary. While she never took on that role, she has been actively involved in his campaigns.

After leaving Fox News, Guilfoyle joined the super PAC America First Action as their vice chairwoman, supporting candidates aligned with Trump’s administration. She was also a significant presence during the 2020 campaign trail, often speaking at rallies and events.

A Traditional Relationship and Engagement

Guilfoyle describes her relationship with Don Jr. as traditional, emphasizing her role in taking care of him and their home. “I love taking care of Don, the way I saw my mother lovingly take care of my father,” she told Metropolitan Palm Beach magazine in 2022. Their engagement was announced in 2022, though they had actually gotten engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2020.

In conclusion, Kimberly Guilfoyle’s journey from a legal career in California to becoming a significant figure in the Trump family’s political sphere is marked by her resilience and dedication. Her relationship with Donald Trump Jr. has brought her into the spotlight, where she continues to support and campaign for their shared political causes.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. meet?

They had known each other for years before they started dating in 2018, shortly after Don Jr.’s divorce from Vanessa Trump.

What is Kimberly Guilfoyle’s professional background?

Guilfoyle is a former prosecutor and television news personality. She worked as an assistant district attorney in San Francisco and Los Angeles before transitioning to a career in media, including a long stint at Fox News.

Who are Kimberly Guilfoyle’s ex-husbands?

She was previously married to Gavin Newsom, the current Governor of California, and businessman Eric Villency, with whom she shares a son, Ronan.

What role does Kimberly Guilfoyle play in Donald Trump’s campaigns?

Guilfoyle has been a vocal supporter and active campaigner for Donald Trump. She joined the super PAC America First Action and has been involved in various campaign activities and rallies.

Where do Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. live?

They live in Jupiter, Florida, with their blended family, including Don Jr.’s five children from his previous marriage and Guilfoyle’s son from her marriage to Eric Villency.