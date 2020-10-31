Sheriff’s Detective Ty Downing, center, accepted the Officer of the Year award from Gayle Passovoy of the Exchange Club of Murfreesboro. Congratulating Downing is Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh.

Sheriff’s Detective Ty Downing was selected the Officer of the Year for the Exchange Club of Murfreesboro.

Downing received the award during the Exchange Club meeting Wednesday.

Detective Downing is a seasoned investigator who has solved several murder cases.

He was assigned as the lead investigator for the murder of Erick Bixler, 45, of Asbury Lane.

Bixler’s body was found at his home July 26.

Through his investigation, Downing developed a suspect. He coordinated with Kentucky State Police and fellow sheriff’s detectives to search the suspect’s home in Kentucky.

A second suspect was identified.

Downing charged both suspects with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnaping, murder in the perpetration of a crime and possession of a firearm.

Downing joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1997. He was promoted as a detective six years later.

He served as a supervisor in the Patrol Division and returned to the Criminal Investigations Division.

Downing is also assigned as the lead investigator for unsolved murders.

Lisa Marchesoni

Public information officer

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

lmarchesoni@rcsotn.org

(615) 904-3089

Facebook: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Twitter: @RCTNSheriff

Do not forward without the express written permission of the above- named author of this message. The information and/or attachments in this E-mail message is confidential and intended only for the use of its intended recipient. If you, the reader of this message, are not the intended recipient, you are hereby notified that you should not further disseminate, distribute, or forward this E-mail message. If you have received this E-mail in error, please notify the sender and destroy the message. Thank You.