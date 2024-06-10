The journalism community and viewers alike were deeply saddened by the announcement of Drew Griffin’s death. On a somber Monday morning, Don Lemon broke the heartbreaking news on CNN This Morning, revealing that Griffin, a senior investigative correspondent at CNN, had passed away over the weekend at the age of 60 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Lemon struggled to contain his emotions as he paid tribute to his colleague and friend, who had been a distinguished figure at CNN for over two decades. “We have some very sad news to tell you today,” Lemon began, his voice thick with grief.

“Our colleague and friend and longtime distinguished CNN journalist Drew Griffin has passed away.” The announcement was met with visible emotion as Lemon recounted Griffin’s illustrious career, stating, “We’re going to honor him a little bit later on,” before becoming too choked up to continue.

Kaitlan Collins, Lemon’s co-anchor on CNN This Morning, stepped in to provide support and continue the segment. “I know this is tough for you. You said he was one of the first people you met at CNN,” she said, comforting Lemon. Collins went on to highlight Griffin’s exceptional talent and dedication to storytelling, promising viewers, “Drew was such a gifted storyteller. We’ll have more for you next.”

A Career of Impact and Integrity

Drew Griffin’s career began in Champaign, Illinois, where he started as a reporter for WICD-TV. Born in Chicago, Griffin’s journalistic journey took him across several states, including Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Washington, before joining CBS 2 News in Los Angeles in 1994. At CBS, he helped establish an investigative reporting team, earning multiple local awards for his outstanding work.

In May 2004, Griffin joined CNN, where his impactful investigations would earn him national acclaim. Over nearly two decades, he wrote hundreds of stories, contributed to numerous documentaries, and garnered several prestigious accolades, including a Peabody Award and three Emmy Awards. His investigations were known for their depth, integrity, and ability to drive real change.

Memorable Investigations and Awards

One of Griffin’s most notable investigations was his exposé on unethical practices at Trump University, which played a significant role in bringing to light fraudulent activities associated with the institution. His tenacious reporting on sexual assault allegations against Uber drivers led to the rideshare company prioritizing safety measures in its hiring process and app functionality.

Additionally, Griffin’s work on delayed care at Veterans Affairs hospitals prompted the resignation of the Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs and led to significant reforms within the department.

Griffin’s ability to tackle challenging topics with precision and empathy earned him respect from both colleagues and viewers. His reporting not only informed the public but also held powerful institutions accountable, embodying the true spirit of investigative journalism. CNN CEO Chris Licht aptly described Griffin’s legacy, stating, “Drew’s work had incredible impact and embodied the mission of this organization in every way. He cared about seeking the truth and holding the powerful to account.”

Colleagues Remember a Gentle Soul

Griffin’s passing elicited an outpouring of tributes from colleagues and friends. Don Lemon, in a poignant reflection, called Griffin the “heartbeat of the network,” highlighting his kindness and welcoming nature. “He was just this kind, gentle soul that was just very sweet to everyone. He was an amazing guy and loved his [children] Ele, Louis, and Miles,” Lemon shared.

Poppy Harlow, another CNN anchor, expressed her sorrow on social media, writing, “We lost a beloved colleague. Drew Griffin embodied everything that makes a journalist great. He was tenacious, curious, honest, dedicated, and kind. He was admired by all of us @cnn. To his wife Margot and their 3 children, I am so sorry for your loss. We will always remember him.”

A Legacy of Courage and Dedication

Throughout his career, Drew Griffin demonstrated unparalleled dedication to uncovering the truth. His work spanned a broad range of issues, from politics and corporate misconduct to breaking news and natural disasters. Griffin’s fearless approach to journalism often saw him in dangerous and high-pressure situations, yet he remained committed to delivering accurate and impactful stories.

In January 2014, Griffin led an investigation into the deaths of at least 19 military veterans who had experienced delays in receiving care at Veterans Affairs hospitals. The report not only brought national attention to the issue but also led to significant changes within the department, including the resignation of top officials. This investigation earned CNN a Peabody Award, one of the most prestigious honors in journalism.

Personal Reflections and Tributes

Drew Griffin’s colleagues remember him not just for his professional achievements but also for his personal qualities. Michael Bass, CNN’s Executive Vice President of Programming, wrote in a note to the investigative team, “Fearless and artful at the same time, he knew how to push a story forward to its limits, but also tell it in a way that would make everyone understand.

How many times has he chased an unwilling interviewee? How many times has he spoken truth to power? How many times has he made a difference on something important… It was an honor to be his colleague and to be witness to his work and the ways it changed the world.”

Griffin’s legacy is also marked by moments of extraordinary courage. In 2017, while reporting live on Hurricane Harvey, Griffin and a photojournalist rescued a man from a sinking truck, an act that was broadcast live and showcased his bravery and quick thinking.

Conclusion

Drew Griffin’s death is a profound loss to the world of journalism and to all who knew him. His career was a testament to the power of investigative reporting to effect change and hold the powerful accountable. Griffin’s work will continue to inspire journalists and remind us of the crucial role that dedicated reporters play in our society.

Griffin is survived by his wife, Margot, his three children, Ele, Louis, and Miles, and two grandchildren. His family, friends, and colleagues will forever remember his kindness, dedication, and the remarkable impact he had on the world.

