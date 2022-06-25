Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh, Rutherford County Sheriffs’ Office…

Divers recovered the body of a Rockvale man who fell out of a boat Sunday near Stewart Creek Boat Ramp, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant said.

Victim Billy Stanford Capps, 62, of Rockvale died after an apparent drowning Sunday near Stewart Creek Boat Ramp, a Rutherford County Sheriff's sergeant said.

Capps’ wife, Lisa, said he fell out of the back of a boat, Sgt. Nick Coble said.

“She had attempted to throw him a life jacket but he was unable to get it,” Coble said.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue and Metro Nashville’s Dive Team used sonar to locate Capps and recovered his body.

Also responding to the call were Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency and Nashville’s Office of Emergency Management.

“Firefighters and the dive team had two different hits with the sonar and a dive team was sent in to check it out,” Coble said. “The dive teams recovered the body.”

