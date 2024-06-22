Ella Mai is going to be a mom! The “Boo’d Up” singer showcased her growing baby bump while celebrating her boyfriend Jayson Tatum’s first NBA championship win. According to a video posted online, the British musician wore her beau’s Boston Celtics jersey while out with a few friends after the team defeated the Dallas Mavericks.

In a second clip, Mai was spotted at TD Garden after the Celtics won their 18th NBA championship Monday night. She fanned herself with a piece of paper before giving a hug to one of the players as they walked down the hallway.

“There’s rumors that you’re a Boston Celtics fan,” asked co-host DJ Envy.

“Oh really?” she replied.

“They say you’re a Boston Celtics fan and possibly dating a Boston Celtic. Is there any truth to that?” he teased.

Mai replied, “I’m a basketball fan definitely, but you know I’m not one to talk about my dating life.”

That July, Tatum and the Grammy winner made their first public appearance together at Michael Rubin’s annual Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons.

Relationship Status: Is Ella Mai Married?

As of the latest updates, Ella Mai is not married. The talented British singer, known for her soulful voice and hit songs, keeps her personal life private. Despite being in the spotlight, she has managed to keep details about her romantic life under wraps. Mai has often deflected questions about her personal life in interviews, preferring to focus on her music career and maintain her privacy. This has only fueled more curiosity and speculation among her fans.

Rumored Relationships: The Jayson Tatum Connection

Ella Mai’s most talked-about relationship is with NBA star Jayson Tatum. The two have been linked since late 2020. Although they have never confirmed their relationship publicly, their frequent appearances together suggest a close bond. Their first public appearance was at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July White Party in 2022.

They have since been seen at various events, including a teammate’s wedding in 2023 and celebrating Mai’s birthday in 2023. Despite these sightings, neither has confirmed their relationship status.

Keeping It Private: Mai’s Approach to Personal Life

Mai’s approach to her personal life is clear. She prefers to keep it out of the public eye. In a 2022 interview on The Breakfast Club, she skillfully avoided discussing her relationship with Tatum. She acknowledged being a basketball fan but declined to comment on her dating life. This discretion has become a hallmark of her public persona. Mai’s fans respect her choice to keep her personal affairs private, even as they remain curious about her relationship status.

Career Focus: Mai’s Musical Journey

Ella Mai has had a successful music career since her debut. She gained international fame with her hit single “Boo’d Up,” which earned her a Grammy Award. Mai’s music often explores themes of love and relationships, resonating with a broad audience. Her career continues to flourish with multiple Grammy nominations and successful albums. Despite her busy schedule, Mai finds time to engage with her fans through social media, where she shares glimpses of her life, albeit carefully curated.

Public Appearances: Fueling Speculation

Mai’s appearances at public events often lead to speculation about her personal life. Her presence at the NBA Finals in June 2024, where she supported Jayson Tatum, reignited rumors about their relationship. Fans and media eagerly look for any signs of a deeper connection between the two. Even though they have been seen together frequently, neither Mai nor Tatum has publicly addressed the nature of their relationship. This has only added to the mystery surrounding Mai’s romantic life.

The Importance of Privacy

Mai’s decision to keep her personal life private highlights the challenges celebrities face in maintaining boundaries. While public interest is inevitable, Mai manages to balance her public and private personas effectively. Her focus remains on her music and professional achievements, allowing her to maintain a sense of normalcy.

What’s Next for Ella Mai?

As Ella Mai continues to evolve as an artist, her fans remain eager to see what she will do next. Her talent and dedication to her craft have earned her a special place in the music industry. Whether or not she chooses to share details about her personal life, her fans respect her privacy and support her career.

In less than 24 hours, NBA player Jayson Tatum has managed to secure three viral moments! First up is his championship win with his Boston Celtics team. Second is his son Deuce’s reaction to that win, and third involves pregnancy speculations surrounding his rumored girlfriend, Ella Mai.

Cameras captured her in the middle of a club setting, rocking a Jayson Tatum jersey with what appeared to be a round belly. The footage instantly sparked pregnancy rumors. Given the jersey and their frequent sightings together since 2020, fans turned their eyes to Jayson.

Despite the internet chatter, Ella and Jayson have paid the pregnancy rumors dust online. Keep in mind that privacy has been the alleged couple’s vibe for a hot minute. Neither of them has ever confirmed their romantic relationship.

In fact, in 2022, she told ‘The Breakfast Club’ hosts that she is “not one to talk about [her] dating life.” It’s unclear how close Ella is to Jayson’s family, but it looks like Deuce is no stranger to the singer. According to PEOPLE, he and Daddy Tatum attended Mai’s Boston show during her ‘Heart On My Sleeve’ tour in 2023.

In conclusion, while fans and media continue to speculate about Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum’s relationship status, both have maintained a private approach to their personal lives. Ella Mai remains focused on her music career, earning admiration and respect from her fans. Whether or not they choose to share more about their relationship, their commitment to privacy highlights the importance of boundaries in the public eye.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum married?

No, Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum are not married. They have been linked romantically since late 2020 but have not confirmed their relationship status publicly.

Is Ella Mai expecting a baby with Jayson Tatum?

While there have been rumors and videos suggesting Ella Mai is pregnant, neither she nor Jayson Tatum has confirmed the news.

When did Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum make their first public appearance together?

Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum made their first public appearance together at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July White Party in 2022.

How does Ella Mai handle questions about her personal life?

Ella Mai tends to keep her personal life private and often deflects questions about her relationships in interviews, preferring to focus on her music career.

What are some of Ella Mai’s career achievements?

Ella Mai gained international fame with her hit single “Boo’d Up,” which earned her a Grammy Award. She has multiple Grammy nominations and successful albums to her name.