Emmanuel Macron, a name synonymous with French political reform and modernist policies, began his presidency on May 14, 2017. His ascent to the highest office in France is a fascinating journey marked by a blend of controversy, determination, and strategic alliances. Re-elected in 2022, Macron’s influence on French and global politics continues to evolve.

The Formation of En Marche

Emmanuel Macron’s political journey is closely tied to the formation of his centrist movement, La République En Marche! (LREM). Founded in April 2016, En Marche aimed to transcend the traditional left-right political divide. However, Macron faced criticism for delaying the release of a formal program during his campaign.

Despite this, on March 2, 2017, he unveiled a comprehensive 150-page manifesto that outlined his vision for France. This document became the cornerstone of his campaign, showcasing his commitment to economic reform, social progress, and a united Europe.

The 2017 Presidential Election: A Turning Point

The 2017 French presidential election was a pivotal moment for Macron. He garnered the most votes in the first round, securing 24% of the vote and advancing to the run-off against Marine Le Pen of the National Front. Macron’s campaign received widespread support from various political figures, including François Bayrou of the Democratic Movement, former President François Hollande, and international leaders such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former US President Barack Obama.

A crucial debate between Macron and Le Pen on May 3, 2017, saw Macron emerge victorious according to opinion polls. Despite facing cyber-attacks, attributed to Russian hacking groups, and the spread of false information, Macron’s campaign remained resilient. On May 7, 2017, he was elected President of France with 66.1% of the vote, becoming the youngest president in French history at 39.

First Term: Reform and Resistance

Upon taking office, Macron appointed Édouard Philippe as Prime Minister and quickly embarked on an ambitious reform agenda. His government implemented significant changes in public ethics, labor laws, taxes, and law enforcement powers. One of his first major victories was securing Paris as the host city for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Macron’s efforts to combat corruption led to the passage of laws banning elected representatives from hiring family members and scrapping constituency funds. However, his plan to give his wife an official government role was abandoned after public backlash.

Labor policy was another critical area of Macron’s reform agenda. He aimed to shift union-management relations towards a more consensus-driven model and took measures against companies employing cheaper labor from Eastern Europe. Despite resistance from some trade unions, Macron’s labor reforms were enacted, resulting in a significant drop in the unemployment rate.

Domestic and Foreign Challenges

Macron’s first term was marked by several domestic and international challenges. The migrant crisis and his government’s response to it drew significant attention. Macron emphasized speeding up asylum applications and deportations while providing better housing for refugees. His stance on migration was both pragmatic and humanitarian, balancing national security with the need to uphold human rights.

Economically, Macron’s government presented a budget that reduced taxes and spending to align with the EU’s fiscal rules. The replacement of the wealth tax with a real estate tax was a contentious but crucial part of his economic policy. Macron also introduced voluntary redundancy plans to cut jobs from the French civil service and embarked on a comprehensive pension reform, which faced significant public resistance.

Anti-Terrorism and Civil Rights

In response to ongoing terrorist threats, Macron’s administration passed a controversial bill with stricter anti-terror laws, making some provisions of the state of emergency permanent. While the bill was criticized by human rights advocates, public opinion largely supported the measures.

Macron’s approach to civil rights was complex. His rejection of Corsican nationalist wishes for official language recognition and his proposal to reorganize Islam in France were steps aimed at preserving national cohesion. However, these moves sparked controversy and highlighted the delicate balance between cultural identity and national unity.

Foreign Policy and Defense

Macron’s foreign policy was characterized by active engagement and strategic partnerships. He emphasized the importance of France-Germany relations and took a firm stance against Islamist terrorism. Macron’s meetings with world leaders, including Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, were notable for their diplomatic and sometimes confrontational nature.

Macron’s government took decisive actions in response to international crises, such as the Syrian chemical attack in 2018, where France participated in coordinated airstrikes with the US and the UK. His administration also signed significant trade agreements with China, marking a major milestone in Franco-Chinese relations.

Second Term: Continuing the Journey

Re-elected in 2022, Macron’s second term officially began on May 14, 2022. His re-election reflects the continued support for his vision of a progressive, economically stable, and internationally engaged France. As Macron moves forward, his administration is expected to build on the reforms and policies of his first term while addressing new challenges and opportunities.

Conclusion

Emmanuel Macron’s presidency has been a journey of significant achievements and challenges. From the formation of En Marche to his re-election in 2022, Macron has demonstrated resilience, strategic acumen, and a commitment to reform. As he continues to shape the future of France and influence global politics, Macron’s legacy will be defined by his efforts to unite, modernize, and lead with a vision for progress.

