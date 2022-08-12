Scripture Text: John 14:8-11 Title: Believe and Glory

Question of the Day: Why didn’t our Lord, when on earth, take the credit for His miracles?

We are fascinated that Jesus said several times, “The works and the miracles that I do God the Father is doing through Me.” Was He not the Creator of the universe? Was He not the Son of God? Will He not some day be highly exalted when God exalts Him over every person and every angel? Is He not basking in the glory of that right now? Then why, when He was on the earth, was He so reluctant to take credit?

Here is today’s text: “Philip spoke up and said, ‘Lord, then just show us the Father and that will be enough for us.’ Jesus answered him, ‘Philip, have you been with Me for this long a time and yet you haven’t known Me. Anyone who has seen Me has also seen the Father, so how can you say to Me, “Just show us the Father?” Don’t you believe that I am in the Father and the Father is in Me? The words that I speak to you I cannot speak as My words; the Father, who dwells in Me, He is the One doing the works that I do. Believe Me when I say that I am in the Father, and the Father is in Me, or else just believe when you see the miracles that I do.’”

Jesus was saying that anyone who saw the Son in action in this world is witnessing the Father in action. So how can any Christian—such as Jesus’ disciples here—say, “Show me God!” Jesus’ answer to that question is found—once again—in the word “believe”: did the disciples believe that Jesus was in the Father and the Father was in Jesus? How could that be? “The words that I speak are not of Myself, but the Father, who lives in Me, He does the works—the miracles that you see Me performing.” How many times did Jesus tell the disciples that it was the Father working through Him when a miracle was done—and when we see a miracle today, it is the same thing. The Father chooses to do His works, His miracles, through His servants, and Jesus was the model Servant.

So Jesus repeatedly urged His disciples to “believe Me that I am in the Father and the Father in Me—or else just believe because of the miracles.” It seems to have been very hard for the disciples to believe that God the Father was doing miracles through a Man. Why didn’t Jesus take the credit, as the Son of God and the Son of Man and as the Creator of the universe, to do the miracles of His own power and strength? Because then He would have gotten the glory and not God the Father! When Jesus was on earth as the Son of Man and the Son of God, He was careful not to take the glory to Himself as a Man, but to channel the glory back to God the Father, and when the proper time came, God the Father would exalt His Son and “give Him a name that is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee would bow in heaven and on earth and underneath the earth, and that every tongue would confess that Jesus is ‘Lord’ to the glory of God the Father.”

This is what Jesus explained to answer Philip’s statement and Thomas’ question. It is hard for us to grasp and to believe God the Father is doing things on earth through any earthly person, but this again is a test of our faith. We know that no man on earth has the power to do “miraculous” things—even Jesus shied away from accepting credit for the miracles that were done through Him. He kept pointing to the Father—it is He who gives Me the words to speak; it is He who does the works through Me; and it is all because God the Father dwelled in Him. But doesn’t God the Father dwell in each believer as the Holy Spirit comes to take up permanent residence in them and do miraculous things through them? Doesn’t a preacher speak the words he speaks because he has been taught by the Holy Spirit?

Do we see what Jesus was saying? Philip didn’t at first, and neither do we, but when God the Father works in and through us we are constantly amazed as lives are changed, deep wounds are healed in the heart of a believer, and when we do see something miraculous happen, we immediately give the credit and the glory for it to God the Father—just like Jesus did!

Prayer: Lord, teach us to give the glory to God the Father just like You did when You were here on earth. We cannot take glory for anything because You gave us life in the first place; and You have given us eternal life when we were saved; and it is You who will complete the task and bring us all cleaned up and complete into the presence of the Father. We eagerly wait for that great event! We love to see Your hand doing miraculous things! Amen!