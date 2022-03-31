on One Mile Road in Smyrna

Smyrna, TN (March 28, 2022)—Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR), Almaville Volunteer Fire Department, and Smyrna Fire Department responded to a structure fire on One Mile Lane in Smyrna around 12:30 Monday afternoon.

Units arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the detached garage of the residence.

RCFR Fire Chief Larry Farley says the fire started when a heating lamp ignited a doghouse in the backyard. This unfortunately resulted in three dogs perishing and loss of the detached garage.

No other injuries were reported.