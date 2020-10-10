One person died in a tractor-trailer crash and fire on Interstate 24 about 5:45 p.m. at the 72-mile marker toward Nashville between Interstate 840 and Almaville Road.

The truck hauled cattle. Deputies are corralling cattle into a field and helping with traffic.

EMS paramedics are treating a patient while Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue extinguishes the fire. Emergency Management Agency representative responded.

Sheriff’s Sgt. David Alford said one lane is reopened but drivers should expect significant delays while Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers investigate.

U.S. Highway 41/70 South (New Nashville Highway) is an alternate route.