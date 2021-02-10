UPDATE: Suspect arrested in weekend fatal shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The suspect in this past weekend’s fatal shooting of 21-year-old Giovanni Gilis on Ewing Blvd. has been arrested in Cheatham County.

Larry Johnson, II, 23, was taken into custody without incident by members of the Rutherford County Criminal Warrants Division, with assistance from the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office and Murfreesboro Police Department detectives Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 9. He’s charged with first-degree murder.

Johnson is being held without bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He has a court appearance on April 5 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

ORIGINAL STORY RELEASED FEBRUARY 6

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – An altercation and fight between several people at a party resulted in the death of one man and the injury of two others Saturday morning, Feb. 6.

Giovanni Gilis, 21, was shot and killed.

Two other male victims were taken to the Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital by private vehicles. Both were then transported to a Nashville hospital to be treated for their injuries. They are in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other partygoers were grazed by bullets but refused medical treatment.

The preliminary investigation reveals there was an altercation between a group of individuals at a house party on Ewing Blvd. shortly after 3 a.m. The altercation turned physical before multiple shots were fired inside the duplex,

Police are still looking for the shooter.

Anyone with information about the shooting, the suspect or has video or photos is asked to contact lead Detective Cody Thomas at 629-201-5537 or email 0808@murfreesborotn.gov.

The case remains under investigation.