Heavy rain, speed may have been factors in crash

Murfreesboro, TN – An Antioch man has died, and three others were hurt, including a five-year-old child, following a near head-on collision on Medical Center Pkwy. Sunday, June 28. The crash was the result of driving too fast in the rain.

The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a 2008 Honda Accord was traveling west on Medical Center Pkwy. and lost control as she crossed the bridge near Warren St. The woman was driving too fast for the weather condition causing the vehicle to hydroplane and swerve into the oncoming lane of traffic, striking a 2002 Ford Mustang.

The driver of the Mustang and a back-seat passenger, 34-year-old Maximo Chicaj-Lopez of Antioch, were extricated from the vehicle by members of the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD). Chicaj-Lopez was initially assessed on the scene by personnel with Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services (RCEMS) and MFRD but later died at the hospital. The driver and a front-seat passenger were transported to the hospital by RCEMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda Accord was not injured, but a five-year-old female was also taken to the hospital and treated for injuries. The five-year-old was not in a child restraint or belt-positioning booster seat.

No charges have been filed at this time; however, the crash is under investigation by members of the Fatal Accident Crash Team or F.A.C.T.