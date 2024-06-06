The news of Pakistani actor Feroze Khan’s second marriage has taken the internet by storm. Videos from his wedding have gone viral, surprising fans who have been closely following his personal life. Feroze Khan, known for his roles in hit dramas like Khaani, Khuda Aur Mohabbat, and Ishqiya, has once again become a topic of intense discussion.

The initial reaction to the news was a mix of shock and curiosity. The actor, previously entangled in a domestic abuse case with his first wife, Alizey Fatima Raza, has faced significant backlash. Alizey, who is also known as Alizey Sultan, accused him of violence, leading to a highly publicized custody battle over their two children, Sultan and Fatima. The controversy affected Feroze’s professional life, with many in the entertainment industry choosing to distance themselves from him.

The speculation about his second marriage began when videos surfaced online showing Feroze as a groom with a woman dressed as a bride. The buzz was confirmed when Feroze himself posted a picture on Instagram, introducing his new wife. “Welcome to my life; gorgeous,” he captioned the photo, tagging it with #NOTHINGCANSTOPUSWEAREALLTHEWAYUP. His sister, Humaima Malik, and Turkish actor Celal from Resurrection: Ertugrul were among the notable figures who congratulated the couple.

Humaima Malik shared a heartfelt message, describing the union as “a bond made in heaven, MashAllah.” Her words resonated with many fans who expressed their support for Feroze and his new wife. Despite the controversies, Feroze’s followers were quick to extend their congratulations, celebrating his new beginning.

Feroze Khan’s Turbulent Past with Alizey Fatima Raza

Feroze Khan’s first marriage to Alizey Fatima Raza in 2018 ended on a bitter note. Alizey’s allegations of domestic abuse against Feroze sparked a media frenzy and legal battles over the custody of their children. The case drew significant public attention, with many in the industry and fans expressing their disapproval of Feroze’s actions. The legal disputes were eventually resolved, but the scars of the controversy remained.

Following the divorce, Feroze faced professional setbacks. Prominent figures in the Pakistani entertainment industry, including former co-stars Iqra Aziz and Ushna Shah, refused to work with him. This period marked a challenging phase in his career, with his reputation taking a substantial hit.

A New Beginning with His Second Wife

On June 1, 2024, Feroze Khan surprised his fans by sharing a picture of his second wedding. The image showed Feroze looking dashing in a beige, heavily embroidered kurta salwar, while his new wife stunned in a deep red gharara adorned with intricate silver work. The bride, reportedly named Dua, looked radiant in her traditional attire, complemented by a beaded head accessory, a nath, statement earrings, and stacked bangles.

The picture, shared on Feroze’s Instagram, quickly garnered attention. Fans and followers flooded the post with congratulatory messages, expressing their happiness for the newlyweds. Despite the lack of confirmation about his new wife’s identity, the media was abuzz with reports, adding to the mystery surrounding the event.

Feroze Khan’s Mayun Ceremony

In addition to the wedding pictures, several images from Feroze Khan’s Mayun ceremony surfaced online. The couple was seen in black and yellow outfits, looking joyful as they celebrated their union. Feroze donned a black kurta pyjama, while his wife wore a yellow salwar suit with a matching sheer dupatta. The pictures captured the couple’s happiness, with flower petals showering over them as they smiled for the camera.

Alizey Sultan’s Response

Amidst the news of Feroze’s second marriage, his ex-wife Alizey Sultan shared a new post on Instagram. The post, which came hours after Feroze’s announcement, received an outpouring of support from social media users. Many extended their good wishes to Alizey and her children, acknowledging the difficult times she had endured.

Alizey’s resilience and grace in handling the situation earned her admiration from her followers. Her latest post was seen as a statement of strength, highlighting her journey since the divorce.

Conclusion: Feroze Khan’s New Chapter

Feroze Khan’s second marriage marks a new chapter in his life, one that comes after a period of personal and professional turmoil. While his past controversies continue to influence public perception, his decision to move forward and start anew has been met with both support and skepticism.

As Feroze embarks on this new journey with his second wife, Dua, fans and followers remain eager to see how this new chapter unfolds. The actor’s ability to overcome past challenges and seek happiness once again is a testament to his resilience.

