A War for the American Way of Life

“We must be ready to employ trickery, deceit, law-breaking, withholding and concealing truth … We can and must write in a language which sows among the masses hate, revulsion, and scorn toward those who disagree with us.” ~ Vladimir Lenin

American society, its government and its institutions are currently facing an existential threat, intimidation and extortion from the Marxists and the Maoists of the masked, militant, anti-American, traitorous communists of Antifa and Black Lives Matter, and the anarchists and fascists within their ranks, as we watch them destroy our cities and maim and kill whoever they choose on any given day, for any perceived slight or wrong, or for simply being white, a cop, or another black man trying to do the right thing. They intend the destruction of our beliefs and principles, our culture, our American heritage and our civilization, and, they seek our supplication and subjugation, as they calculate that they can eventually seize and wield power, by creating a void of power through chaos, that will take America into a dark abyss and a bloody and deadly abattoir.

There isn’t any other way to assess this insurrection that is wreaking mayhem throughout America, coast to coast, and even in the nation’s capitol. This is the acceleration and an escalation of a mounting war for ultimate control of all America, between anti-American Marxists and Maoists and American patriots. These fascists are cut from the same cloth as the Weather Underground domestic terrorist group of 1960s and 1970s America, that carried out over 2,000 bombings and other attacks on government institutions and businesses and memorialized their anti-American agenda in a document entitled ‘Prairie Fire’.

No American who truly loves this country should make the mistake of turning a blind eye to Antifa and Black Lives Matter and their rhetoric and actions that are designed to turn the current spate of “protests” into an all out bloodbath.

On June 5th 2020, Terry Turchie, a former Deputy Assistant Director of the Counterterrorism Division of the FBI, spoke to Laura Ingraham, from Fox News, and noted that these days were reminiscent of fifty years ago, stating: “… over fifty years ago, ‘racism, systemic racism, police brutality, systemic police brutality’: These were the things they were saying then. They knew that these were nothing more than the kerosene you throw on the fire, but they knew they work. … Police racism then and police racism now is a phony issue. It is the issue that communist societies use to literally tear apart Americans and to be devisive.”

So much media focus has been placed on Black Lives Matter (BLM) alone, that America has missed the fact that they are a subsidiary of two pro-China communist parties, Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) and Liberation Road, that were largely responsible for funding and organizing BLM and using three of their agents, Opal Tometi, Alicia Garza and Patrisse Cullors, to run it, as the supposed founders of BLM. As noted by Trevor Loudon, on June 10th, all three are hardcore communist, ‘far-left”, activists, who have deep ties with FRSO and Liberation Road.

In a 2015 taped interview, that has recently resurfaced, Patrisse Cullors, who was mentored for a decade by Eric Mann, another radical of the Weather Underground and an associate of Bill Ayers, the radical SDS domestic terrorist who bombed federal government buildings in D.C.. In it, Cullors plainly tells Jared Bell of the Real News Network, that “We are trained Marxists”, speaking of herself and her co-founders.

FRSO and Liberation Road were the real drivers behind events during the riots and looting in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, and from August 10th 2014 to the present they have been at the forefront of the unrest from Dallas to Chicago, Los Angeles to Minneapolis, and on to St Louis, Washington, D.C. and Seattle.

Liberation Road has made many deep inroads into the Democratic Party in several states, so they are very tight-lipped about any of their foreign communist connections. However, it is well known that Liberation Road has strong ties with Solidarity (which has an active chapter in my hometown of Murfreesboro, TN), Democratic Socialists of America, Communist Party USA, Socialist Party USA and the League of Revolutionaries for a New America. Liberation Road has also at times cooperated with the Workers World Party.

And in the meantime, Antifa, whose real leadership remains murky at best, embraces a large section of American society that subscribes to communism, anarchy and fascism too, and at every BLM backed event, they call out anonymously online for “members” to join BLM’s efforts; one of the better known leaders of Antifa, Evan Duke, was a constant at the Occupy Wall Street protests.

In January 2016, James Simpson offered some great detail to illustrate, that their common bond can be found going all the way back to Derrick Bell, the first black teacher at Harvard, and his Critical Race Theory, and a Students for a Democratic Society pamphlet written in 1967 — ‘White Blindspot’ — by Noel Ignatiev and Ted Allen, all three communist radicals. In explaining Vladimir Lenin’s strategy to use race to gain power, Bell noted: “Critical race theory contends that America is permanently racist to its core, and that consequently the nation’s legal structures are, by definition, racist and invalid … members of ‘oppressed’ racial groups are entitled — in fact obligated — to determine for themselves which laws and traditions have merit and are worth observing …”.

In 1992, Ted Allen took matters a step further, writing: “Treason to whiteness is loyalty to humanity. … The way to abolish the white race is to challenge, disrupt and eventually overturn the institutions and behavior patterns that reproduce the privileges of whiteness, including the schools, job and housing markets, and the criminal justice system. The abolitionists do not limit themselves to socially acceptable means of protest, but reject in advance no means of attaining their goal.”

However, upon being pressed on the issues, most of the academia radicals will deflect, qualify and justify this trash by claiming that “white” isn’t necessarily targeting white society on the whole, or white individuals. Supposedly, “white” has taken on new meaning, in the parlance of the new communist and anarchist radicals, and it is directed at anyone across the globe, of any color, race, creed or sex, who embraces the principles of limited government, free markets, capitalism and America’s traditional Judeo-Christian culture. These are the principles they see as irredeemably evil, which speaks volumes on their own lack of moral character, and anyone who supports traditional American values, in their eyes, is guilty of “white crimes”.

Addressing the nationwide violence, on June 9th, Tucker Carlson, Fox News host, stated: “This may be a lot of things, this moment we’re living through, but it is definitely not about Black lives. And remember that when they come for you — and at this rate, they will.”

The mobs of black-clad, masked Antifa fascists and militant BLM thugs and criminals have utilized communist terrorist tactics, violence and accusations of racism, to intimidate, defame and silence those viewed as enemies. They have targeted virtually all white people, all police, all black people and anybody else who dare to challenge their radical anti-American nihilistic communist movement.

If not for the facilitation of their treason, by complicit elected officials in the Democratic Party, such as Jenny Durkan, the Mayor of Seattle, who order police to abandon six city blocks to the rioters, their movement would not have made so deep an impact. But, we see this manifest in a network across America, where many elected positions are now filled with radical socialists and communists, such as Representives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesaota, who have been aided by FRSO and the Democratic Socialists of America.

In an online recruitment effort, on June 12th 2020, the Freedom Road Socialists stated, in part: “Capitalism is a failed system that thrives on exploitation, inequality and oppression. … The unfolding economic crisis we are experiencing is the worst since the 1930s. Monopoly capitalism is a dying system and we need to help finish it off. And that is exactly what Freedom Road Socialist Organization is working for.”

The only reason capitalism is currently so troubled is precisely due to the injection of socialist mechanisms and economic “principles” into the free market. America hasn’t had a truly free market capitalist system in over a hundred years. And basically, these “protests” and violent riots over the deaths of two black men at the hands of policemen, that have resulted in the murders of police officers and over a thousand Americans injured, over 800 police officers injured and many other Americans killed, has been the excuse to follow their agenda and call for a revolution against capitalism.

America’s communists are motivated primarily by intense, maniacal hatred, just as all past communists have been, but it is especially white-hot for the “reformers”, more so than it is for those deemed to be outright “fascists”. This is why our weak-kneed police chiefs, mayors, governors and military leaders are so dangerous, by cow-towing to the true fascists of Antifa and BLM. Their willingness to grovel and kneel to these barbarians only intensifies the radicals’ contempt and white-hot anger, and it emboldens the radicals and seemingly blinds them to the inevitable consequences of their actions and the destruction and chaos that too often follows.

It almost seems as if the radical communist Antifa and BLM are screaming at America: “To the last I grapple with thee; From Hell’s Heart I stab at Thee; For Hate’s Sake I spit my last breath at Thee.”

The chaos in 1936 Spain started in similar fashion, as a violent, aggressive Communist, anarchist and left-leaning liberal coalition demanded social and economic change. Similarly, just as Antifa and BLM are destroying our historical monuments, with some calling for their Comrades to “burn the whole system down”, along with destroying statues and depictions of “white Jesus”, the Spanish radicalized urban working class and the landless farm laborers attacked the military, led by General Francisco Franco, the Spanish middle class, conservative peasants and the Catholic Church, eventually sinking to the deepest, darkest depths of evil to murder lay Catholics, priests and nuns.

At the end of the day, Franco’s Nationalists emerged victorious in 1939, forcing the communists to flee or face retribution. Franco demanded individual trials and punishment for every single person who had taken part in the atrocities against the Church and conservatives, rapidly sending thousands to the firing wall to be shot and placing hundreds of thousands in prisons. Mercy was not the order of the day.

May America never see the day arrive that our own disloyal, traitorous communist and anarchist radicals force us into civil war, but should it come to pass, we would do well to remember Franco’s example, by holding every single ringleader accountable. Remember the names of those who lead the mobs, since that information will prove vital for another day. Every low-life trimmer and traitorous politician, military man, police chief, and communist academic who participates on the side of Marx and against the Founding of America must face a day of reckoning and the punishment it demands

The righteous Americans must awaken and understand that we are in a war for the American way of life and civilization. We must call out this rabid foaming at the mouth national mob and rabble for the revolutionary movement and the Marxist enterprise that it is, as we affirm and confirm our obligation to this America we love so well, to which we owe so much in return. She now needs our courage and direct action, as we prepare to fight for the soul of America, for America Herself.

Would that we pass the ammo, fix bayonets and charge into the madding masses of radical Marxists and Moaists at the first casual, light toss of their Molotov cocktails, hastening their demise and sending them on their way to Hell, in defense of all we hold most dear.