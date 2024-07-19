The romantic lives of the “Stranger Things” cast have captivated fans as much as the show itself. Among the ensemble, Finn Wolfhard, who portrays the beloved character Mike Wheeler, has garnered significant attention regarding his dating life. This article delves into the relationships of Finn Wolfhard and his co-stars, showcasing their personal lives and how they balance them with their rising careers.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi: A Love Story

Millie Bobby Brown, known for her iconic role as Eleven, has been dating Jake Bongiovi, the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, since at least June 2021. Jake first hinted at their relationship with an Instagram post captioned “bff <3.” The couple made their red carpet debut at the BAFTA Film Awards in March 2022, displaying their impeccable fashion sense.

By May, they appeared together at the “Stranger Things” season four premiere in matching black-and-white outfits, solidifying their status as a power couple. Millie later shared a throwback photo of Jake with her co-star Finn Wolfhard, highlighting the bond between her boyfriend and her work family.

In April 2023, Millie announced their engagement with a heartfelt Instagram post, showcasing a diamond ring and quoting Taylor Swift’s lyrics: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.” The couple tied the knot in May 2024, and fans rate their relationship an “11 out of 10.”

Finn Wolfhard and Elsie Richter: A Private Romance

Finn Wolfhard, while playing a key role in “Stranger Things,” maintains a private love life. He has been dating actress Elsie Richter since mid-2021. The couple keeps their relationship under wraps, with few public appearances and minimal social media presence. In a November 2021 interview with The Washington Post, Finn revealed that a fan had threatened to expose Elsie’s address unless he confirmed their relationship. Finn complied, emphasizing the importance of respecting personal boundaries.

Elsie is best known for her role in the HBO series “Doll & Em.” Despite the public’s curiosity, Finn and Elsie continue to protect their privacy while nurturing their relationship.

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton: Love on and off Screen

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton, who play Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers, respectively, have been linked romantically since 2017. Their relationship blossomed both on and off the screen, and they made their red carpet debut as a couple at The Fashion Awards in London. Natalia appreciates their on-screen chemistry and values the comfort they share while working together.

In a 2019 interview with Refinery29, Natalia expressed her gratitude for their professional collaboration, noting the unique opportunity to work closely with a loved one. Despite their public relationship, the couple prefers to keep certain aspects of their life private, as Natalia mentioned in a May 2022 interview with Cosmopolitan.

Gaten Matarazzo and Lizzy Yu: A Long-lasting Bond

Gaten Matarazzo, known for his role as Dustin, has been dating Lizzy Yu for over four years. Gaten celebrated their anniversary with a sweet Instagram post in March 2021, expressing his love and gratitude for their relationship. The couple attended prom together in May 2021, sharing their joy with fans through social media.

Gaten and Lizzy live together in New Jersey with their three cats, a fact revealed in a May 2022 interview with Esquire. Lizzy, an actress herself, is set to appear in Netflix’s adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” marking another milestone in their shared life.

Joe Keery: From Maika Monroe to Chase Sui Wonders

Joe Keery, who portrays Steve Harrington, dated actress Maika Monroe from 2017 to 2022. The couple’s relationship ended around the time Joe finished filming in Rome for “Finally Dawn.” Joe described the challenges of maintaining relationships while navigating the demands of an acting career in a Variety interview.

In October 2023, Joe was seen sharing affectionate moments with Chase Sui Wonders, indicating a new chapter in his romantic life.

Maya Hawke and Spencer Barnett: A Musical Connection

Maya Hawke, who joined “Stranger Things” as Robin, has been dating musician Spencer Barnett since early 2022. The couple celebrated Valentine’s Day in New York City and were later seen together in Paris. Maya previously dated actor Tom Sturridge, but her relationship with Spencer appears to be thriving.

Noah Schnapp: Embracing Identity and Friendship

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, had been the subject of dating rumors involving Millie Bobby Brown in the show’s early days. However, the two are simply close friends. In February 2022, Noah shared photos from Millie’s 18th birthday party, which included her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi.

In January 2023, Noah came out as gay in a TikTok video, sharing that his friends and family were supportive and unfazed by the news. Currently, Noah appears to be single, focusing on his career and personal growth.

Caleb McLaughlin: Keeping Love Private

Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas, has kept his dating life under wraps. In a 2021 interview with Wired, he mentioned being single but emphasized his preference for privacy regarding personal relationships. Caleb’s focus remains on his career, and any romantic relationships he has are kept out of the public eye.

The relationships of the “Stranger Things” cast members provide fans with an intriguing glimpse into their lives outside the show. While they maintain a level of privacy, their personal stories continue to captivate audiences around the world.

