Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo are embracing adulthood. On Wednesday, July 17, the “Stranger Things” stars were spotted hand-in-hand walking around the streets of New York City. The Netflix stars, both 21, were joined by Matarazzo’s girlfriend, Elizabeth Yu. The group was photographed checking out multiple properties around the city.

Wolfhard kept things casual in a long-sleeved tee with the sleeves rolled up and athletic shorts. Matarazzo was photographed in grayish-beige barrel jeans, a white T-shirt, and sneakers that matched the color of his jeans. Like Wolfhard, he topped the look off with a baseball cap — although his was burnt orange. His girlfriend, Yu, opted for a similar look and wore a white T-shirt with light-wash blue barrel jeans and a pair of black and white sneakers. She accessorized with round sunglasses and a black baguette purse.

Ahead of the actors’ recent stroll around the city, earlier this week on Monday, July 15, Netflix released a first look at the highly anticipated fifth and final season of the hit series. The recent teaser provided behind-the-scenes footage of series stars and creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, telling the audience how emotional it is to conclude the series.

Matarazzo, who has played Dustin Henderson since he was 13 years old, said the show has become “home,” adding, “You just remember why you’re doing it and how much fun you have.” Wolfhard, who portrays Mike Wheeler, noted, “I’m excited to have scenes with the original four.” Wolfhard has helmed the role of Mike since age 13.

Wolfhard and Matarazzo, alongside co-stars Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Priah Ferguson, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Joseph Quinn, Maya Hawke, Jamie Campbell Bower, David Harbour, and Winona Ryder, have captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Although the fifth season is imminent, the Duffer brothers have remained tight-lipped about their plans for the final installment, but have noted it will be rather emotional.

“We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it,” Ross told TheWrap in May 2022. “I mean, it was hard. It’s the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I’ve never seen cry before and it was wild.” Seasons 1-4 of “Stranger Things” are currently streaming on Netflix. A premiere date for season 5 has not been announced.

Finn Wolfhard isn’t the only Netflix star in his family. Finn is the younger brother of Nick Wolfhard, an animated voice actor best known for his starring role as the lead character of Netflix’s animated series “The Last Kids on Earth.” Finn and Nick were born to Eric Wolfhard and Mary Jolivet, and they grew up in Vancouver, Canada.

Though they are half a decade apart in age (Nick was born in 1997 while Finn arrived in 2002), the brothers have a shared passion for entertainment. Throughout Finn’s career, Nick has encouraged his brother to continue chasing his dreams — even when times got tough.

“There was a period in time where my brother Finn was doing It and [the film], at the time, fell through,” Nick told Showbiz Cheat Sheet, referencing director Cary Fuukunaga’s exit from the film. “He was so bummed about it and he didn’t want to do acting again … My dad [and I] were like, ‘No, you’ve got to keep going. Why don’t you just take a small break and then we’ll see what happens.’ ”

“I guess through my mighty words of wisdom, he got Stranger Things because he kept going and he eventually got It back,” he added. Finn attributes his success in the entertainment industry to his family’s support and encouragement from the time he was a child. “I have great parents, a great family, and people who support me, but who also keep me in line,” Finn said in an Interview magazine profile with Ryan Reynolds. “I have been weirdly disciplined since I was seven or eight years old.”

Nick Wolfhard is known for his voice acting talents. He kicked off his career as a voice actor in Cartoon Network’s animated film “Underwraps” at the age of 16. Though he landed his first animated film in his mid-teens, Nick always knew he wanted to pursue animated acting. “I’ve always had a big fascination with animation in general — you can tell stories and do things that are impossible to convey in a live action project,” Nick once told PopHorror.

By 2019, Nick landed the lead role of Jack Sullivan in Netflix’s adaptation of Max Brailler’s series “The Last Kids on Earth.” Nick told Collider that the audition process was the “longest” in his career. “The audition process was the longest I’ve ever had for a part,” he said. “I originally auditioned for Jack as well as Dirk. I believe I got two separate callbacks for both characters. Then, I remember, in May, I was half asleep in my bed, and I got the email. I was like, ‘Yes!’”

Though the process was long, it was incredibly rewarding for Nick. “I put my fist in the air out of sheer victory, because of how long the process was and how much effort I put into it,” he said. “I was so happy I got it.” Nick starred in his first short with Finn. Though Nick can primarily be found offering his voice to animated characters, his early beginnings in the industry started on-screen in Jorge Perez’s 2013 short “Aftermath.” Nick and Finn joined the cast as younger versions of the short’s main characters.

As a PlayStation Playmaker, Finn is an admitted video game fanatic. During his adolescence, he told Collider that he bonded with his brother Nick through their shared love for video games. “There’s a few

I remember me and my brother used to play, like the Jak and Daxter racing game [Jak X: Combat Racing] a lot together, just like really fun co-op stuff,” he told Collider in a different interview.

In March 2023, Finn and Nick shared the stage to present the best fantasy anime award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. The brothers joked about their shared love for anime before presenting “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” with the honor for the night. “We have a saying in our family — brothers who watch anime together, talk about anime so much that it’s genuinely concerning,” Finn said. “Yeah I don’t think that’s a saying, but it’s definitely the truth,” Nick rebutted.

The Wolfhard brothers are set to both star in the sci-fi animation series “New-Gen.” They both will be voicing unknown characters based on the 2008 Marvel Comics series of the same name. “We intend to take you to a visual place never seen before in the futuristic utopia of ‘New-Gen,” said J.D. Matonti, creator of New-Gen, according to Variety.

“Nanotech governs this rich world and the superheroes who dwell in it. Finn Wolfhard, Nick Wolfhard and Anya Chalotra, young talent breathe life into the relatable lead characters as we move from comics distributed by Marvel to animated series and other multimedia platforms.”

In 2019, Nick revealed to PopHorror that he was “involved” in the creation of an “adult-oriented animation pilot” alongside Finn. “We are currently involved in an adult oriented animated pilot for a big network that our friends are currently making,” said Nick. “I can’t say the details yet but I will for sure let everyone know on social media about it when I’m allowed. I CAN say, that it is absolutely hilarious and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

However, “Aftermath” and “New-Gen” stand as the only projects both Finn and Nick are involved in together. While the Wolfhard brothers have similar yet varying tracks in the entertainment industry, Finn and Nick are always there for each other. To celebrate the premiere of “The Last Kids on Earth,” Finn shared a graphic of the animated series congratulating his older brother. “So proud of you, Nick!!!” he captioned the Instagram post.

Finn Wolfhard’s journey from a child actor to a young adult embracing new roles and opportunities is a testament to his talent and dedication. With the support of his family, especially his brother Nick, Finn continues to shine in the entertainment industry. As fans eagerly await the final season of “Stranger Things” and look forward to new projects, it is clear that Finn Wolfhard’s star will continue to rise.

