MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Nurses prevented a catastrophe by extinguishing a fire at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital’s Emergency Department. Medical oxygen was allegedly set on fire by a patient, causing damage to one room and medical equipment on Sunday, Oct. 11.

No one suffered injuries, said Battalion Chief Jamie Bigelow of Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD).

“Damage was contained to one room,” Bigelow said. “The nurses did a fantastic job and acted quickly and safely extinguished the fire.”

MFRD responded to the call about 10:20 p.m. at the hospital located at 1700 Medical Center Parkway.

Firefighters found nurses extinguished the fire, but smoke spread throughout the Emergency Department.

Fire crews worked quickly to contain the smoke only to the Emergency Department. They used fans to eject the smoke.

Units that responded to the scene were Ladder 4, Rescue 4, Battalion Chief 2, Engine 9, Engine 7, Ladder 11, Ladder 8, Ladder1, Rescue1, Battalion Chief 1, and Safety 1.

MFRD’s Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.