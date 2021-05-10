Eating right, a pretty simple idea but takes some thinking and planning to translate it into an every day plan. It can probably be compared to quitting smoking. Hard to do at first but later we’re amazed at how much better we feel for having done it.

I began thinking about my diet after a long bout I had with bronchitis a few years ago. I’m glad I did… I’m feeling better than I have in years. Here’s some of what I learned and admittedly each person’s experience is different.

Red meat is much harder on the digestion, especially when eaten late in the day. Chicken and fish leave you feeling like you’ve eaten enough, and, to me, they never seem heavy to digest.

The other plan I settled on was to feature fresh fruit one week and fresh vegetables the next, so salads for a few days then strawberries, blueberries, apples and bananas for awhile. Green tea can be a great stand-in for coffee. Coffee however, is healthy too. (thank goodness!)

Lots of water, as well.

I still have a hamburger now and then but it’s always for lunch. And I’ll tell you folks, this has worked for me. The folksters I’ve seen eat this kind of diet in my experience, like a lady I knew up North, who lived into her 102nd year on a mostly vegetable and fruit diet, have also been the clearest headed. My uncle, who lived to be close to 105, always included oatmeal in his diet. It is wonderfully digestible, early or late in the day.

So there are my thoughts from personal experience. If we’re stuck with depressing morning news on the TV or in the papers or internet we can at least feel good while it’s trying to make us feel bad… we’re more likely to snap back from the negativity and come up with some solutions to it all when we feel stronger and healthier.

Send comments to ld_byron37086@yahoo.com