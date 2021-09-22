Dear Editor:

President Biden and special interests who profit from the vaccine industry want everyone to get Covid – 19 vaccines despite risks that are real and proven.

On September 16, 2021, WIBC radio in Indianapolis reported that 125 health workers at I.U. Health quit their jobs rather than take the Covid-19 vaccine.

A report from National Public Radio (NPR) on September 13 reported that a hospital in New York will stop delivering babies for a while. The hospital required maternity workers to get the Covid – 19 vaccine and many quit their jobs rather than get the shot. What do these hospital workers know about the vaccine that the average person does not?

On June 10, 2021, CNN Senior Medical Correspondent Elizabeth Cohen reported that both the Israeli Ministry of Health and an advisors’ report posted on the CDC website on June 1 cite a probable link between Covid-19 vaccinations and myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscles) in young adults, especially young men.

On September 15 in the Western Journal, an article by Grant Atkinson describes a warning against vaccine mandates by a young male student who is an NCAA athlete. He got severe heart complications after taking the vaccine.

Forcing people to take a vaccine that has definitely hurt other people is wrong. People have a right to resist those who want to risk harming them for the sake of corporate or government policy.

Corporations that force employees to get vaccinated should be sued to protect rights of the employees and to collect damages for harming employees. The damages should be strict and unlimited liability for corporations and government entities with no relief from the ensuing debts through bankruptcy.

Woodrow Wilcox, Dyer, Indiana