The Breeders’ Cup is always a huge showcase for talent in the Thoroughbred racing game. Often times it also can crown champions as a win against this type competition can solidify a horse’s qualifications. One entrant in this year’s Mile brings an impressive resume, but a win here could help crown him as the best in his division and more.

Mo Forza has been one of the best turf runners in the sport over the past two seasons. Eight wins in his last nine starts means this five-year-old son of Uncle Mo has been nothing short of fantastic. Possessing a huge late kick, this Peter Miller trained meteor has been burning bright since breaking his maiden back in September of 2019.

“You know he really is a super horse”, says Miller. “We feel so very fortunate to have a runner like him in our barn. Mo has that excellent turn of foot that good grass horses have, but more importantly he has a tremendous desire to win.”

Win is what he has done and normally in exciting fashion. A runner that comes from off the pace, Mo Forza has time and again found that extra gear in the stretch and gotten up at the wire with a perfectly timed prance to the finish line.

Despite his tremendous success, Mo Forza has yet to make an appearance at the Breeders’ Cup. Recurring suspensory ligament soreness has put Mo on the shelf more than once. Wins in the 2020 Del Mar Mile and City of Hope Mile at Santa Anita had Miller’s charge primed for a run at Cup glory. The injury bug bit however, and Mo Forza was placed on injured reserve.

Taking the time to get his horse back healthy, the crafty Miller exercised patience. Allowing for a full recovery, Mo Forza put his toes back on the turf in the Del Mar Mile on August 21 of this year. Coming with his patented late run, Mo came off the bench and made his comeback a great one as he just got up at the wire. Again running in the City of Hope, Mo Forza’s stretch power was on full display as he again dashed the hopes of his competitors with a big late move.

“I am so proud of how he has come back”, says Miller. “He has pretty much dealt with this injury since he first started running. Sometimes it just flares up and we have to do what we do to keep him safe and healthy. His accomplishments speak for themselves. Being able to come back from those long layoffs and return to top form says a lot about who he is.”

Barring another bite from the injury bug, Mo Forza will get his shot at Breeders’ Cup glory on November 6 at Del Mar. Based in Southern California and having won his last three races at the Seaside Oval, Mo Forza has a nice opportunity in front of him. In reality, it’s an opportunity a horse like him richly deserves.

“I 100% believe Mo Forza deserves the opportunity to compete against the best”, says Miller, who has saddled five Cup winners including three straight in the Turf Sprint (2017,2018,2019). “He might be the best North American runner in a race the Europeans have won a lot over the years. We love Del Mar and consider it our home track. Right now Mo’s doing great and we look forward to him getting a start against the best of the best in his division.”

The Breeders’ Cup will be contested at Del Mar on November 5 and 6.