Holiday gift market 10 am – 3:30pm FREE admission – Shop 70 plus amazing small businesses, 200 free goody bags to first 200 adult shoppers, – cookies with Santa noon – 3pm! FREE popcorn – Fun for all ages! Shabby Lane Holiday Gift Market – Lane Agri Park Community Center 315 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN

Shabby Lane Holiday Gift Market

Lane Agri Park Community Center

November 20, 2021

Come out and support over 70 small businesses – Fabulous Shopping, Food and Fun!