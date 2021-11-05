We are so excited to offer FREE Santa visits to the community November 20th in Murfreesboro! Visit Santa noon – 3pm- always free admission free photos with your camera.
Holiday gift market 10 am – 3:30pm FREE admission – Shop 70 plus amazing small businesses, 200 free goody bags to first 200 adult shoppers, – cookies with Santa noon – 3pm! FREE popcorn – Fun for all ages! Shabby Lane Holiday Gift Market – Lane Agri Park Community Center 315 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN
Shabby Lane Holiday Gift Market
Lane Agri Park Community Center
November 20, 2021
Come out and support over 70 small businesses – Fabulous Shopping, Food and Fun!