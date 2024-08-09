Gabby Thomas, the Olympic champion, has been making headlines not only for her remarkable achievements on the track but also for her heartwarming relationship with her boyfriend, Spencer McManes. As Gabby Thomas continues to shine in the world of athletics, many are curious about the man who has been by her side through thick and thin. This article delves into their relationship, McManes’ background, and how their love story has unfolded over time.

Who is Gabby Thomas’ Boyfriend, Spencer McManes?

Gabby Thomas has captured the world’s attention with her incredible speed and determination, but behind her success is a strong support system, which includes her boyfriend, Spencer McManes. McManes is no stranger to the world of sports, having played football for Yale University, where he was a quarterback. Born and raised in Georgia, McManes attended Blessed Trinity Catholic High School before heading to Yale, where he graduated in 2017 with a degree in political science and government.

From Yale Football to Entrepreneurship: Spencer McManes’ Journey

After completing his education at Yale, Spencer McManes embarked on a career that took him from the football field to the world of business. Initially, he worked at McChrystal Group, a consulting service in Virginia, but later moved to Austin, Texas, in 2021. There, he transitioned to a role as a customer success manager at People.ai, an AI platform.

In August 2023, McManes took on a similar position at DataGrail, a data privacy company. However, his entrepreneurial spirit led him to found his own non-alcoholic kava seltzer brand, Kaviva, in May 2023. Based in Austin, Kaviva offers a variety of flavored seltzers that are gaining popularity for their calming and euphoric effects.

A Relationship Rooted in Support and Love

Gabby Thomas and Spencer McManes’ relationship began in October 2022, and since then, they have become each other’s biggest supporters. Despite both having demanding careers, they make time for one another, attending events together and celebrating each other’s accomplishments. Their relationship is a testament to the power of mutual respect and encouragement.

McManes has been a constant presence in Thomas’ life, especially during significant milestones. For example, he was there to celebrate her master’s graduation in public health from the University of Texas-Austin in May 2023. Gabby, who moved to Austin in late 2019 to train with renowned coach Tonja Buford-Bailey, has often spoken about the challenges of leaving her comfort zone in Boston to pursue her athletic dreams. Spencer’s unwavering support during this time has undoubtedly played a crucial role in her success.

A Close-Knit Family Bond

One of the aspects that make Gabby Thomas and Spencer McManes’ relationship so special is the close bond Gabby shares with Spencer’s family. Spencer’s mother, Lori McManes, is particularly fond of Gabby and often shares photos of the couple on social media, expressing her pride and admiration for Gabby. The entire McManes family has been supportive of Gabby, cheering her on at the 2024 Paris Olympics and other major events.

Spencer’s siblings, including his younger brother Carter and sisters Mackie and Livvie, also share a close relationship with Gabby. This strong family connection has been a source of comfort and strength for Gabby as she navigates the pressures of being an elite athlete.

Spencer McManes: A Pillar of Support at the 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics marked a significant moment in Gabby Thomas’ career as she won the gold medal in the women’s 200-meter race. Throughout the games, Spencer McManes was there to support her, along with her family. His presence in the stands was a testament to the deep connection they share.

After Gabby crossed the finish line, securing her victory, she immediately sought out Spencer in the crowd. Their emotional reunion, as she ran into his arms, captured the essence of their relationship—a partnership built on love, support, and shared dreams.

Gabby has often spoken about the importance of having a strong support system, especially during such high-pressure events. “For me, being surrounded by people that are uplifting and supportive and empowering really fuels me,” she told NBC Sports. Spencer has been a crucial part of that support system, and his dedication to Gabby’s success is evident in his actions.

Gabby Thomas and Spencer McManes: A Love Story Built on Shared Values

Gabby Thomas and Spencer McManes’ relationship is more than just a romantic connection; it’s a partnership based on shared values, mutual respect, and a deep understanding of each other’s goals and aspirations. Both Gabby and Spencer have achieved success in their respective fields, and their relationship has flourished because of their ability to support and uplift each other.

Spencer’s decision to keep his Instagram profile private during the 2024 Olympics highlights his desire to stay out of the spotlight while still being a steadfast supporter of Gabby’s journey. This balance of privacy and public support is a key aspect of their relationship, allowing them to maintain a strong bond despite the pressures of fame and success.

Conclusion

Gabby Thomas and Spencer McManes’ relationship is a beautiful example of how love, support, and shared values can contribute to success. As Gabby continues to break records and achieve new heights in her athletic career, Spencer remains by her side, cheering her on every step of the way. Their story is one of mutual respect, admiration, and a deep connection that transcends the pressures of fame and competition.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How did Gabby Thomas and Spencer McManes meet?

Gabby Thomas and Spencer McManes met in Austin, Texas, after both had graduated from their respective Ivy League schools—Harvard for Gabby and Yale for Spencer. Their shared experiences and backgrounds likely played a role in their connection, leading to a relationship that began in October 2022.

What does Spencer McManes do for a living?

Spencer McManes is an entrepreneur and customer success manager. He is the founder of Kaviva, a non-alcoholic kava seltzer brand based in Austin, Texas. He also works as a customer success manager at DataGrail, a data privacy company.

Was Spencer McManes an athlete like Gabby Thomas?

Yes, Spencer McManes played football at Yale University, where he was a quarterback. His athletic background has given him a unique perspective on Gabby’s career as an Olympic athlete.

How does Gabby Thomas describe her relationship with Spencer McManes?

Gabby Thomas has spoken highly of her relationship with Spencer McManes, emphasizing the importance of having a supportive and empowering partner. She credits her success, in part, to the strong support system that Spencer provides.

What role did Spencer McManes play in Gabby Thomas’ success at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Spencer McManes was a constant source of support for Gabby during the 2024 Paris Olympics. His presence in the stands and his emotional support after her victory in the 200-meter race were pivotal moments that showcased the strength of their relationship.