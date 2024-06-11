Gabourey Sidibe, the acclaimed actress known for her role in “Precious,” has an equally fascinating partner, Brandon Frankel. Their love story, marked by digital beginnings and significant milestones, continues to captivate fans. From their initial meeting on a dating app to welcoming twins, their journey is filled with love, support, and mutual admiration. Here’s an in-depth look at Gabourey Sidibe’s husband and their life together.

Meeting on Raya: A Modern Love Story

After his previous marriage ended, Brandon Frankel ventured into the world of digital dating. He joined Raya, a member’s-only dating app, where he eventually matched with Gabourey Sidibe. Their first date was nothing short of magical, lasting over seven hours and setting the tone for their future together.

The Proposal: A Romantic Gesture

In November 2020, Frankel proposed to Sidibe in a lavish setup complete with rose petals and a “Will you marry me?” balloon sign. Sidibe shared the joyous news on Instagram, expressing her excitement about spending her life with Frankel, whom she described as the most amazing and inspiring man she had ever known.

Tying the Knot: A Private Affair

Despite planning for a spring 2023 wedding, Sidibe revealed in a December 2022 appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” that they had already married quietly at their kitchen table about four months after their engagement. The couple still plans to have a ceremonial celebration in the future.

Career Highlights: Brandon Frankel’s Professional Journey

Brandon Frankel has a notable career in the entertainment industry, with experience in branding, marketing, and consulting. He has worked with top entertainment companies and agencies, including Cameo, Paradigm Talent Agency, CAA Music, and Atlantic Records. Currently, he leads marketing and branding for the booking agency 33 & West.

Life as a Family: Welcoming Twins

In April 2024, Sidibe and Frankel welcomed twins, a son named Cooper and a daughter named Maya. The couple shared the joyous news, highlighting their children’s unique personalities and the significance of their West African middle names, chosen to honor Sidibe’s family heritage.

Cat Parents: A Fur-Filled Household

The couple are also proud parents to two cats, Aaron and Derrell Jermaine Dupree, who frequently appear on their Instagram accounts. Frankel even involved one of the cats in his proposal, with Derrell Jermaine Dupree wearing a collar that read, “Will you marry my daddy?”

Supportive Partnership: Mutual Admiration and Love

Both Sidibe and Frankel are vocal about their support and admiration for each other. Frankel often praises Sidibe’s career achievements on social media, while Sidibe shares how Frankel supports her emotionally and helps her navigate stressful times. Their bond is evident in every aspect of their lives together.

Tattoo Tribute: A Mark of Love

In March 2023, Frankel got a tattoo of Sidibe’s first name on his thigh. He shared the news on Instagram, emphasizing his deep love for her and his decision to make the gesture on his own, purely out of his affection for Sidibe.

A Nontraditional Approach to Marriage

Sidibe has expressed her preference for a nontraditional wedding and gown, indicating that she doesn’t feel the need for a white dress. This sentiment reflects the couple’s overall approach to their relationship—personal and tailored to their unique preferences and values.

Conclusion: A Beautiful Journey Ahead

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel’s story is a beautiful example of modern love, marked by digital beginnings, a deep personal connection, and a shared journey through life’s milestones. As they continue to navigate their lives together, their bond only grows stronger, enriched by their mutual support, love for their children, and shared experiences.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How did Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel meet?

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel met on the dating app Raya, where their first date lasted over seven hours, setting a strong foundation for their relationship.

2. When did Brandon Frankel propose to Gabourey Sidibe?

Brandon Frankel proposed to Gabourey Sidibe in November 2020 with a romantic setup that included rose petals and a “Will you marry me?” balloon sign.

3. When did Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel get married?

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel got married privately at their kitchen table about four months after their engagement in 2021, although they plan to have a ceremonial celebration in the future.

4. What are the names of Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel’s twins?

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel’s twins are named Cooper and Maya, born in April 2024. Their middle names are traditional West African names honoring Sidibe’s family heritage.

5. What is Brandon Frankel’s profession?

Brandon Frankel has an extensive career in the entertainment industry, specializing in branding, marketing, and consulting. He has worked with several top entertainment companies and currently leads marketing and branding for the booking agency 33 & West.