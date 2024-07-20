Gaten Matarazzo, the beloved star of Stranger Things, recently celebrated a significant milestone in his high school journey: attending junior prom with his girlfriend, Lizzy Yu. The 16-year-old actor and his stunning date shared a magical evening with friends, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.

A Night to Remember: Junior Prom Highlights

Gaten and Lizzy made quite the impression at junior prom. Gaten, dressed in a plum-colored jacket, white shirt, black bow-tie, and black pants, complemented his look with a boutonniere. Lizzy, also pursuing acting, looked radiant as she joined Gaten for this special occasion. The couple shared several photos on social media, showcasing their affectionate and joyous moments together.

Gaten captioned a series of Instagram photos with, “Do-over!!!! I like this first pic better. Junior prom with my best friends and the most beautiful girlfriend ever.” One of the most endearing photos featured Gaten and Lizzy with their noses touching, arms wrapped around each other, exuding pure happiness.

Lizzy also shared her prom memories with a three-part series of photos. Her third post, “My Love💛 Jr. Prom 2019 (Part 3),” included four adorable snaps of the couple, one of them kissing on a couch. Their social media followers were treated to a glimpse of their sweet relationship, further solidifying their status as a fan-favorite couple.

Stranger Things Season 3: What to Expect

As fans eagerly await the premiere of Stranger Things Season 3, set to release on July 4, anticipation is building. The new season, which shifts from the fall and winter setting of previous seasons to summer, promises thrilling developments. The teaser poster features Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) holding hands with Mike (Finn Wolfhard), accompanied by the tagline, “One summer can change everything.”

The first full-length trailer, released in March, hints at new adventures and challenges for the beloved group of friends. Set to The Who’s “Baba O’Riley,” the trailer follows Mike, Eleven, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp), and Max (Sadie Sink) as they navigate the summer of ’85 in their mysterious Midwestern town.

Amidst typical ’80s hangouts like the mall, the pool, and the county fair, the group faces significant changes and new threats. Mike’s poignant line, “We’re not kids anymore,” underscores the transition from childhood to adolescence, with all its accompanying trials.

Long-Term Love: Gaten and Lizzy’s Relationship Journey

Gaten Matarazzo and Lizzy Yu’s relationship has stood the test of time, even amidst the pressures of fame. The couple, who began dating before Gaten’s rise to stardom on Stranger Things, celebrated their three-year anniversary in March 2021. Gaten marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post, “3 years? That’s pretty cool, I guess. Happy anniversary sunshine.”

Their relationship is characterized by genuine affection and mutual respect, with Gaten’s family embracing Lizzy wholeheartedly. “My family loves her, she’s great. My brother and my sister get along with her great,” Gaten shared with Us Weekly in September 2018.

From attending school dances together to enjoying quiet date nights playing pool at home, Gaten and Lizzy’s bond is both strong and endearing. They frequently share their love on social media, much to the delight of their fans.

Prom Memories and Beyond

Prom has been a recurring theme in Gaten and Lizzy’s relationship. Lizzy’s May 2021 post, “I will never think of High School without thinking of you,” reflects the depth of their connection. Gaten echoed this sentiment with his own prom post, “Got to go to prom with this goober. Thanks for letting me tag along broski. Love you.”

Their prom photos, filled with joy and affection, showcase the couple’s playful and loving dynamic. Gaten’s humorous caption, “Edit: the camera quality in this picture is indeed immaculate,” adds a touch of fun to their prom memories.

The Future of Gaten and Lizzy’s Relationship

As Gaten Matarazzo continues to navigate his acting career and life in the spotlight, his relationship with Lizzy Yu remains a steady and positive force. Their journey together, from high school sweethearts to enduring partners, serves as an inspiration to fans.

Their ability to maintain a strong and loving relationship amidst the challenges of fame is a testament to their commitment and affection for one another. Fans eagerly anticipate more adorable moments and milestones from this charming young couple.

In conclusion, Gaten Matarazzo and Lizzy Yu’s relationship is a heartwarming example of young love enduring through the trials of fame and adolescence. Their affectionate and genuine bond continues to captivate fans, making them one of the most beloved couples in young Hollywood.

Frequently Asked Questions about Gaten Matarazzo Dating

Who is Gaten Matarazzo dating?

Gaten Matarazzo is dating Lizzy Yu, an aspiring actress. They have been together since March 2018.

How did Gaten Matarazzo and Lizzy Yu meet?

Gaten and Lizzy met and started dating before Gaten became widely known for his role in Stranger Things.

How long have Gaten Matarazzo and Lizzy Yu been together?

Gaten and Lizzy have been together for over three years, celebrating their anniversary in March 2021.

What do Gaten Matarazzo and Lizzy Yu enjoy doing together?

The couple enjoys spending time together at home, playing pool, and attending school dances and events. They also share their love through social media posts.

Are Gaten Matarazzo and Lizzy Yu still together?

Yes, Gaten Matarazzo and Lizzy Yu are still together and continue to share their adorable relationship moments with their fans.