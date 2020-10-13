Metro Public Health investigating to file charges for Worship Event

by Corinne Murdock

An estimated nine to ten thousand people attended a “Let Us Worship” protest in downtown Nashville on late Sunday afternoon. The event was hosted by Sean Feucht, a Christian artist known for his leadership in the California-based megachurch, Bethel Church.

Attendees flocked to the Public Square in downtown Nashville, in front of Metro Courthouse. The day of the event, Feucht announced in a Twitter video the last-minute arrangements for time and location.

“It’s officially a protest, okay? So it’s legal!”

According to Feucht, police officers estimated that nine to ten thousand people were in attendance. The event reportedly didn’t have a permit.

The Metro Public Health Department issued a statement Monday that the city would take action against Feucht.

“The Metro Public Health Department is working with other Metro Departments to investigate the event that took place Sunday in front of the Metro Courthouse. The event organizer did not submit an application to the Health Department or permit application to any Metro department. We have worked very hard to slow the spread of COVID by taking a measured approach to the community. The Health Department is very concerned by the actions that took place at the event and we are investigating and will pursue appropriate penalties against the organizer.”

The department didn’t issue any statements on adherence to pandemic mandates following the George Floyd protests and riots back in May.

Nashville is currently in Phase III. Any events over 25 people must have approval from the Metro Department of Health, with a maximum of 500 people or 30 percent capacity. All event attendees must wear masks.

READ MORE AT: https://tennesseestar.com/2020/10/13/after-nearly-ten-thousand-people-gather-for-nashville-worship-event-metro-public-health-investigating-to-file-charges/?fbclid=IwAR0LAT7eurqppfTbEispWar38ATZntuU2iA2MIyM7Di6-OKISAuUboAxzTY