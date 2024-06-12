The first season of “The Golden Bachelor” ended in a whirlwind of emotions, unexpected twists, and a lot of controversies. Gerry Turner, the 72-year-old retired restaurateur, made his final choice between Minnesota native Leslie Fhima, 64, and New Jersey’s Theresa Nist, 70.

In a surprising turn of events, Gerry chose Theresa over Leslie, leaving fans and contestants stunned. The journey of Gerry and Leslie dating, and the aftermath of their relationship, has been anything but smooth. Let’s dive deeper into the intricacies of their relationship and the drama that unfolded.

The Unraveling of Gerry and Leslie’s Relationship

On the season finale of “The Golden Bachelor,” Gerry’s decision to choose Theresa over Leslie came as a shock. Leslie felt misled and heartbroken, expressing her feelings openly to Gerry. She believed Gerry had given her every reason to think she would be the one he chose. “You said things to me that made me think that this was going to be it. You led me down a path, and then you took a turn and left me there,” Leslie lamented.

Leslie’s reaction highlighted the emotional turmoil that came with Gerry’s decision. She was not just disappointed but felt deceived. The tension between them was palpable during their final conversation, with Leslie accusing Gerry of leading her on. This incident painted a starkly different picture of Gerry from the kind, sensitive widower he was portrayed as on the show.

Allegations and Accusations Post-Show

The aftermath of the finale brought even more controversy. Reports emerged suggesting Gerry had a secret girlfriend during the show, which Leslie hinted at in her post-show comments. She claimed that Gerry had lied to her, raising questions about his integrity and intentions throughout the show.

Furthermore, Carolyn, another contestant, alleged that Gerry made disparaging comments about her weight and accused her of injuring herself deliberately to extend her stay. These allegations starkly contrasted the gentlemanly image Gerry had on “The Golden Bachelor.”

Gerry’s Broken Promises

Gerry also faced criticism for breaking promises he made to his family. Before the show, Gerry assured his daughters and granddaughters that he would not kiss anyone on the first night. However, he failed to keep this promise, kissing Theresa early in the season. This breach of promise did not go unnoticed by fans, who expressed their disappointment and disillusionment with Gerry’s actions.

Public Reaction and Social Media Backlash

The public’s reaction to Gerry’s behavior was mixed. While many fans congratulated him and Theresa on their engagement, others were less forgiving. Social media was rife with comments criticizing Gerry for his perceived dishonesty and manipulation. “Gerry is a fake,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “Was excited. No longer excited, as I know this man is not how he portrays himself.”

Despite the backlash, there were supporters who defended Gerry, emphasizing that everyone has flaws and makes mistakes. The polarized opinions highlighted the complex nature of reality TV and the scrutiny contestants face.

The Future of Gerry and Theresa

Amid the controversies, Gerry and Theresa are moving forward with their relationship. Their wedding is set to be broadcast live on ABC on January 4, 2024. Fans of the show are eagerly anticipating the event, hoping for a fairy-tale ending despite the rocky journey.

Conclusion

The journey of Gerry and Leslie dating on “The Golden Bachelor” was filled with highs and lows, ultimately leading to a dramatic and controversial finale. While Gerry’s choice to be with Theresa brought joy to some, it also uncovered allegations and accusations that challenged his image. The unfolding events have kept fans and viewers engaged, proving that the realm of reality TV is as unpredictable as ever. As Gerry and Theresa prepare for their wedding, only time will tell if their relationship withstands the pressures and scrutiny that come with the spotlight.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Gerry and Leslie still together?

No, Gerry and Leslie are not together. Gerry chose Theresa Nist over Leslie in the season finale of “The Golden Bachelor.”

What were the allegations against Gerry Turner?

Gerry faced allegations of dishonesty and mistreatment from contestants. Leslie accused him of leading her on, while Carolyn claimed he made hurtful comments about her weight and questioned her intentions after an injury.

Did Gerry break any promises on the show?

Yes, Gerry broke a promise he made to his daughters and granddaughters not to kiss anyone on the first night, which he did with Theresa.

How did fans react to Gerry’s decisions?

The reaction was mixed. Some fans supported Gerry and congratulated him on his engagement, while others criticized him for his actions and perceived dishonesty.

When is Gerry and Theresa’s wedding?

Gerry and Theresa’s wedding is scheduled to be broadcast live on ABC on January 4, 2024.