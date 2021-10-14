Give and take is an old expression that you hear

less of these days. The implication is quite simple and direct. It means that in an argument or disagreement a settling of the matter by both sides giving in a bit, or trying to understand the other, usually resolves it.

I really suspect the self help book craze and the attendant social network slogans and sayings associated with that, combined with the related agenda of big business in conditioning folks to be more useful production robots by cutting back on the human factors of respect, love and caring, are all part of the picture.

Typical examples, which we see everyday and often quote, go something like this, “Let go of those who bring you down, only spend time with people who make you feel good about yourself.” “Life is too short to worry about stupid things, have fun and don’t let anyone bring you down.” “Don’t waste your time on negative energy,” etc. etc. The main idea is, if you hit a stumbling block, kick that whole portion of your life out of the way and go on from there. No need to understand why the block came about, no need to understand the other person, that takes time, care and effort, it stands in the way of successful business dealings.

A real winner, these folks tell us, has no time for the messy human factor, nothing must stand in the way of his fun and usefulness in business and to his masters.

It would be interesting to glimpse a behind the scenes look at the folks who craft these things. And to study the people who pay them to craft them. I’m sure they make good use of an understanding of the grosser psychology of human nature and selfishness.

In real life I have seen families split apart for years by the “Benign neglect” philosophy. Friendships can end at a moments notice over a simple difference of opinion. Not surprising the family unit is dwindling away. Not surprising friendships and even love relationships have much less depth today.

Solutions are more simply said than done but they, again, would amount to turning the clock back a bit and remembering the care people used in earlier times in making things work. They even had concepts, such as for example, if a person causes us to think about something we take for granted from a new angle, it might actually enlarge our consciousness and be a help, rather than “bringing us down.”

I hope this article doesn’t “Bring YOU down..” It certainly wasn’t meant to.