Grandmother Annie Maples lives with the pain of two sons dying and now suffers more heartache from the death of her granddaughter, Shontisha Marie Rutland.

Rutland, 22, of Nashville talked to her grandmother frequently and told her earlier in the summer she was going to Murfreesboro. That was their last conversation. Her skeletal remains were discovered in a field July 27 off Mt. Herman Road.

“Losing a child is not the easiest thing in the world,” Maples said. “I know her mom is hurting.”

Maples was close to her granddaughter, whom she described as a “free-hearted person. I started calling her ‘Honey’ when she was a child and she called me ‘Big Honey.’”

Rutland’s grandmother, mother and their extended family have unanswered questions about her death.

“Nobody deserves to be dumped like that,” Maples said. “Someone could have taken her to the hospital. We may never know what truly happened until somebody comes forward.”

Crime Stoppers of Rutherford County is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information about the person who abandoned Rutland’s body.

People who have information may call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867) between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. All calls are anonymous.

Detective Dennis Ward would like anyone with any information about Rutland to contact him so he can give answers to Rutland’s family.

Rutland’s friends may have information about her and her time in Murfreesboro. People who have information are asked to call Ward at 615-904-3060.

Maples asked people who know to please share information about her granddaughter.

“We would appreciate it if anyone out there who knew what happened to her will call,” Maples said.