There was a new exhibit of Greg Lyon’s Art at Linbaugh Library for the Month of June.

I attended and, as usual, was pleased and inspired by the diversity of his productions.

From cartoon to science fiction to woodcut style retro work, Greg covers a wide range of style and subject matter. His work just gets better and better!

I recently did an article on the passing of the great classic “Mad” magazine artist, Mort Drucker. Greg had had the opportunity to talk to Drucker and the last year of his life and found him to be a humble regular guy, despite his great attainments.

Greg counted Drucker as one of his great inspirations, along with Robert Terry.

I hope you had the chance to attend Greg’s showing. It was housed in two large cases in the upstairs reading room. I’m sure you’re glad if you did! I am.

