Gypsy Rose Blanchard is expecting her first child. Blanchard announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post Tuesday, featuring a photo collage of her alongside her boyfriend Ken Urker and holding an ultrasound picture. In the caption, Blanchard wrote, “We are proud to announce we are expecting our first child in January 2025💗 announcement video on YouTube (link in bio). Thank you to the photographer @m0therofchaos for the amazing photos.”

Blanchard revealed in her YouTube video that she is 11 weeks along in her pregnancy. “This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected but we’re both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood,” Blanchard said.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Talks Pregnancy and More

Blanchard went on to share that she has experienced various pregnancy symptoms, from craving orange juice to mood swings and tiredness, but doesn’t have significant morning sickness. “So far, pregnancy has been a breeze as far as symptoms. I find the tiredness is starting to wear off a little bit. That was the biggest symptom that I had,” the 32-year-old said. “The baby looks healthy, happy. I know it’s still going to be a long journey ahead but I’m up for it,” she added.

Blanchard, a controversial figure, also went on to reference critics in her video message. The social media personality pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for plotting to have her mother Clauddinnea “Dee Dee” Blanchard killed and served more than eight years in prison before she was released in December 2023.

She was also previously married to Ryan Scott Anderson but they divorced earlier this year. “I know that there are going to be people that feel like I’m not ready to be a mother and I just, I don’t know if anyone’s really ready to become a mother. I don’t know anybody that said, ‘OK, I’m ready. I’m doing this.’ I think, in my experience, everybody that I’ve ever talked to, they’re like, it just happened,” Blanchard said.

Reflections on Motherhood

She also mentioned her late mother and called her boyfriend, Urker, her “family” now. “All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby. Knowing that I am a mother now and I’m happy and I just want to be a good mother for my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn’t,” she said.

Addressing the Critics

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Plans for Her Child

Gypsy Rose Blanchard also revealed whether she will put her child in the spotlight following her viral fame. As Gypsy Rose Blanchard put it in her first sit-down interview since announcing her pregnancy, “I know that I’m not perfect.”

Six months after being released from prison — and in the midst of a divorce — the viral figure, who was incarcerated for second-degree murder of her mother, has made headlines once again, this time with her personal milestone. During her first televised interview since the news, she answered questions from ABC’s Juju Chang, many of which fans may also have on their mind, including estranged husband Ryan Anderson’s reaction and whether there is a chance this baby could be his.

However, as she declared, “This is absolutely 100 percent Ken’s baby.” Ken Urker is her former fiancé with whom she rekindled a romance seemingly around April, the same month she filed for divorce from Anderson after nearly two years of marriage. Blanchard explained she left Anderson in mid-March and there was “never any question of paternity.”

As for how her ex may react to the news she’s welcoming a child with someone else, the 32-year-old reality star told Chang she wishes him the best “emotionally.” However, she also made clear that having a healthy pregnancy is her top priority right now as she enters into a new chapter of her life as a first-time mom, notably after suffering years of Factitious disorder imposed on another (formerly known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy) at the hands of her mother, Dee Dee.

While she acknowledged that people will question whether she should be a mom herself after her criminal history, Blanchard insisted that she does know “right from wrong.” She’s also given thought to the day her child will inquire about Blanchard’s childhood and criminal history, telling Chang that she and Urker will sit down with them and explain it “in the most honest way possible.”

Protecting Her Child from Public Scrutiny

However, that moment — and every other one in her baby’s life — will not be shared with the world. Despite assuming her own public platform in the months since her release, Blanchard has decided not to do the same with her kid. “I will not be putting my child in the media at all,” she said. “This world is so cruel and unsafe that there is a level of responsibility that I have to make sure that my child is protected.”

While she’s been sharing new content on YouTube, the Lifetime personality told ET in May that the end of her own public life is “coming really soon.” “I think everything has been very hyped up, and I’ve had wonderful opportunities, but I don’t see those lasting, and I think there comes a time where I have to make a choice,” she said. “And that is, when do I say enough is enough? And I think after so long of having my name in the spotlight, that time is coming really soon.”

Conclusion

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s announcement of her pregnancy marks a new chapter in her life. Despite her controversial past and public scrutiny, she is determined to embrace motherhood and provide the best for her child. With her boyfriend Ken Urker by her side, Blanchard is ready to take on this new journey and shield her child from the harsh realities of public life.

FAQs about Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Pregnancy

