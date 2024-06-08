President Joe Biden’s former daughter-in-law, Hallie Biden, has recently entered a new chapter in her life. Known for her previous marriage to the late Beau Biden, Hallie has found love again with John Hopkins Anning II. This article delves into their relationship, exploring the background of Hallie Biden’s new husband and the dynamics of their union.

The Legacy of Beau Biden

Hallie Biden was married to Beau Biden for over a decade before his tragic passing from brain cancer in 2015. Beau, who served as Delaware’s Attorney General, was a beloved figure whose death deeply affected the Biden family. Hallie, left to raise their two children, Natalie and Robert, faced immense challenges as she navigated life after Beau’s death.

Meeting John Hopkins Anning II

Hallie’s journey took another significant turn when she met John Hopkins Anning II. According to reports, Hallie and John started dating in 2021, two years after Hallie’s relationship with Hunter Biden ended. Their connection grew over the years, leading to their engagement in 2022 or 2023.

A New Union Amidst Trials

The couple’s wedding took place in Ohio, coinciding with the onset of Hunter Biden’s trial in Delaware in June 2024. Despite the media attention surrounding the trial, Hallie and John’s commitment to each other was evident. Their wedding was a private affair, marking a fresh start for Hallie.

Who is John Hopkins Anning II?

John Hopkins Anning II is a financial advisor at UBS The Anning Group, where he works alongside his father, Robert Anning. Hailing from Ohio, John has built a successful career in wealth management. Interestingly, he is a registered Republican, a detail that contrasts with the Biden family’s political affiliations.

John, aged 52, has three grown children from his previous marriage to Katie Zicka. The couple divorced after more than 15 years together, citing irreconcilable differences. Despite the end of their marriage, John remains a dedicated father to Katherine, Margot, and John Hopkins III.

Professional Background and Community Involvement

John Anning’s professional journey began at Merrill Lynch in Denver before moving to UBS in Cincinnati. He holds a bachelor’s degree in American Studies from Skidmore College. Beyond his career, John is actively involved in his community, serving on the boards of The Christ Hospital Foundation and the Cincinnati Parks Foundation.

Hallie and John’s Relationship

Hallie and John’s relationship blossomed in the years following their respective separations. Their bond was solidified through shared experiences and mutual support. John’s presence at Hallie’s side during Hunter Biden’s trial underscored their united front amidst public scrutiny.

A Challenging First Public Appearance

Just days after their wedding, Hallie and John made their first public appearance as newlyweds at Hunter Biden’s trial. The event drew significant media attention, with Hallie testifying about her past with Hunter. Despite the challenges, John stood by Hallie, showcasing their strength as a couple.

Moving Forward Together

As Hallie Biden and John Hopkins Anning II embark on their new life together, they bring with them a blend of diverse backgrounds and experiences. John’s career in wealth management and his political views offer a unique perspective within the Biden family. Their relationship is a testament to the power of love and commitment, even in the face of adversity.

Conclusion

Hallie Biden’s new husband, John Hopkins Anning II, represents a fresh start for her. Their relationship, marked by resilience and mutual respect, adds a new dimension to the Biden family narrative. As they navigate their future together, Hallie and John’s journey will undoubtedly continue to capture public interest.

