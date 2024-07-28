Hannah Neeleman, a Juilliard-trained dancer, pageant queen, and mother of eight, has made headlines as a modern-day “ballerina farmer.”

Despite her fame and the labels often attached to her, she doesn’t see herself as the quintessential “trad wife” — a term used to describe women who adhere to traditional gender roles. Her husband, Daniel Neeleman, shares a similar view, although he isn’t particularly bothered by the label. Together, they run Ballerina Farm, a thriving business that offers a glimpse into their unique lifestyle.

The Origins of Ballerina Farm

Ballerina Farm is more than just a business; it’s a lifestyle brand that reflects Hannah and Daniel’s journey from urban living to rural life. The couple initially lived in bustling cities like New York and Rio de Janeiro before deciding to embrace a more rustic lifestyle on a 328-acre farm in Kamas, Utah.

This shift was not without challenges, as they had to adjust to a life that required both emotional and physical sacrifices. Despite these challenges, they have built a successful enterprise, selling everything from meat to kitchen goods and spices.

The “Trad Wife” Label: A Misfit for Hannah

The term “trad wife” often conjures images of women dedicated solely to homemaking and child-rearing. While Hannah Neeleman does embrace these roles, she believes her life doesn’t fit neatly into this label. In an interview, she explained that while her family is traditional in some respects—

such as having a large family with children and a clear division of labor—they are also paving new paths that don’t align with the traditional narrative. Hannah enjoys being a mother and finds joy in spending time with her children, but she resists being pigeonholed into a specific category.

Daniel Neeleman’s Perspective

Daniel Neeleman, who hails from a successful business family—his father founded JetBlue—has been a supportive partner throughout their journey. He is unfazed by the labels and criticism they receive online, maintaining a focus on their shared life goals. Daniel and Hannah consider themselves “co-CEOs” of their life, balancing parenting duties without the help of nannies, although they do occasionally use a babysitter to get some personal time.

Social Media Fame and Its Challenges

The Neeleman family’s rise to social media fame began in 2021 and has since grown to over 20 million followers across various platforms. Their content often highlights the joys and challenges of farm life, homeschooling their eight children, and maintaining a strong family unit.

Despite the positive aspects, they have also faced criticism, particularly concerning how they spend their money. A recent incident involved Daniel giving Hannah an egg apron for her birthday, which sparked backlash as some followers felt she deserved something more extravagant, like a trip to Greece.

Navigating Public Perception

Hannah and Daniel have learned to navigate public perception and criticism. They emphasize the importance of staying true to themselves and not getting bogged down by what others say. Daniel, in particular, has been a calming influence, advising Hannah to focus on their life and ignore the noise. This mindset has helped them maintain a balanced perspective, even as their public profile continues to rise.

The Role of Faith in Their Lives

Faith plays a significant role in the Neeleman family’s life. As members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, they believe they are fulfilling a divine purpose. This faith guides their decisions, including the potential for expanding their family further. For Hannah, the decision to have more children is a matter of prayer and spiritual guidance.

The Future of Ballerina Farm

Ballerina Farm continues to grow, with new ventures and products on the horizon. Hannah and Daniel are committed to maintaining their farm and providing authentic, high-quality products to their customers. They also continue to share their journey on social media, offering a glimpse into their unique lifestyle that combines elements of traditional and modern living.

Conclusion: Redefining Roles and Expectations

Hannah and Daniel Neeleman are an intriguing example of how traditional and modern roles can coexist. While they embrace some aspects of traditional life, they are also breaking new ground and challenging stereotypes. Their story serves as a reminder that labels like “trad wife” are often too simplistic to capture the complexity of individual lives. As they continue to navigate their path, Hannah and Daniel remain committed to their family, faith, and farm, all while staying true to themselves.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Ballerina Farm?

Ballerina Farm is a lifestyle brand and farm run by Hannah and Daniel Neeleman. It offers a variety of products, including meat, kitchen goods, and spices, while also sharing their family’s journey on social media.

2. Why doesn’t Hannah Neeleman identify as a “trad wife”?

Hannah doesn’t fully identify with the “trad wife” label because she believes her life and career path go beyond traditional gender roles. She enjoys motherhood and homemaking but also pursues other passions and business ventures.

3. How do the Neelemans handle criticism on social media?

Daniel Neeleman has advised Hannah to ignore the labels and criticism they receive online. They focus on living their lives authentically and not letting external opinions affect them.

4. What role does faith play in the Neeleman family’s life?

Faith is central to the Neeleman family. As members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, they believe they are fulfilling a divine purpose in their family and farm life.

5. What are some challenges the Neelemans faced when transitioning to farm life?

The transition to farm life involved significant emotional and physical sacrifices. The couple had to adapt to a new lifestyle that was different from their previous urban experiences, but they have found joy and purpose in their new roles.