The concepts of the hero and heroism have been around for thousands of years. Comparing ancient heroes to modern heroes, however, we still find the same leading qualities. Whether Odysseus seeking to return home or Galahad in his quest for the holy Grail. We embrace fictional characters today like Mad Max, in his quest “Beyond Thunderdome,” or Indiana Jones with his “Last Crusade” again seeking the Grail.

Heroes are filled with passion, but they are also filled with love. A loving friend can be a hero, a caring mother or father.

When the great psychologist Dr. Philip Zimbardo came to the latter part of his book on “The Lucifer Effect” and had previously told horrific tales of how in our human nature permissions we are given can allow us to do terrible things to each other he finally countered with the observation that we also have the quality of heroism. The kind that would cause us to rush into a burning building or open the door of a burning car to rescue a trapped child. Acts of everyday heroism.

Though the actions were decided at the spur of the moment those acts of heroism are still of the same marvelous quality as Gandhi’s in risking all for his beloved India, or Anne Franks’ in having the courage to keep up her journal entries until the day she was finally captured and sent to the concentration camps. Impressionable children, all over the world, have benefitted from her courageous work.

I was fortunate in meeting William Golding, at a New York state College years ago when I was a teenager. Golding, I found out recently had also influenced Zimbardo very early when he read “Lord of The Flies.” The classic tale of boys on an island turning savage and murderous when forced to create their own mini society. I had the gall, at that young age to raise my hand and tell Golding I wasn’t sure I agreed with the premise that we are evil at the base when left to our own devices. Now, many years later, I’m glad I said that. I believe the heroic side of our natures can hold sway every time when given a chance to assert itself.

If we did not hold these ideals dear, we would not have our Bible and we would not have our books of history and classic lore.

Beware any soft spoken efforts in modern education to diminish our knowledge of our faiths, our literature and our history, in favor of our modern business and tech ideals. Those first things are the heart of us from which all good and ethical lifestyles spring. Those latter subjects may be a help to our livelihood, but they are not the building blocks of our souls. We have our heroes to remind us of this. Appreciate your comments.