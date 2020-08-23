No matter what the respective score was, football fans everywhere were winners now that the first week of the high school season is in the books. Of course every team wants to be on the long end of the score, but the ability to compete on the actual playing field is hopefully a huge step towards a restoration of normalcy.

Normally a football powerhouse, Rutherford County schools did not fare quite as well as hoped on the gridiron in week one. Oakland continued to maintain their spot on top with a trouncing of Hendersonville and LaVergne got their new coach (Mike Woodward) off to a great start with a win at Rockvale. The rest of the bunch…not what they wanted. Smyrna was paddled by Pope John Paul, Blackman fell hard at Alcoa, Siegel succumbed to Franklin, Riverdale was romped by CPA, and Stewarts Creek drowned at Mount Juliet. On a smaller note, both Middle Tennessee Christian and Eagleville were defeated as well.

With everyone in the same boat as far as preparation time and conditioning, the good news is we will have a week two on Friday, August 28. If things can continue as planned, the regular season and playoff schedule should be normal…did we just say…normal?

Here is hope that word can be used more and more as we move forward. Ticket purchase may vary from school to school as limited numbers are allowed in the gates. Fans are encouraged to check with the host school in advance for details.

But for now, it is on to week two!!!