In granting an exemption that now allows high school football to commence with regular activities, governor Bill Lee has restored a bit of normalcy…maybe.

Since about mid-March the world we live in has been turned upside down, Ever-changing policies regarding everyday life has left more than a few folks frustrated. The cancellation of spring sports at the high school level left the graduating class of 2020 out in the cold.

This time of year is usually about mass preparation for the all-important football season. Thus far, activities have been limited to say the least. The clearance to resume practice has allowed the TSSAA to announce the regular high school football season will start August 21 as regularly scheduled.

“We are hopeful things can get started on time,” says Smyrna high head football coach Matt Williams. “We are taking every precaution necessary and are eager to have some normalcy for our student athletes. We are very excited to have some direction and a plan.”

Every program faces the challenges of an interrupted off-season. But what about the first-year coaches that couldn’t enjoy spring practice or solid summer work?

“We are excited to get things going,” says LaVergne’s first year leader Mike Woodward. “It is important for us to get things going, but at the same time we have to be careful because these kids have not been engaged in normal drills. We need to quickly ease into getting physical.”

High school football is an important part of life here in tradition rich Rutherford County. Let’s hope things can continue on the path back to normalcy.

“This is a great place to enjoy high school football,” says Woodward. “I just hope things can happen the way we all want for the sake of these young men.”