Normally, this is one of the most glorious weeks on the local sports calendar. The beginning of the high school football regular season is a very celebrated time of year. An institution in these parts, these head knockers are a highlight for many. Things here in Rutherford County are supposed to get started on Friday August 21, unless something changes, and in today’s world, that is highly conceivable.

The on again, off again, back on again society we are engulfed in has taken a toll on everyone. The high school football world has been no different and coaches are currently scrambling to make it happen after being given the go ahead. Conditioning and play familiarity are concerns for all, but the good news is everyone is in the same boat.

Kickoff will take place across the County at 7pm under the Friday night lights, which is a great thing. Fans, however, should be aware of ticket protocol. Limited numbers will be allowed in the gate and tickets must be purchased in advance of game day.

For those wondering what kind of polished product we will see after kickoff… my question is …does it really matter? High school kids will get to participate in one of the great training grounds for real life. Let’s just hope it can go without interruption.

Attached is the press release from Smyrna High School regarding ticket protocol..