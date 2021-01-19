Demand 9/11-style Investigation

Editor’s Note: rutherfordreader.com – if we just had a head-shaking Emoji we would post it here. Out question: What country are we living in that our elected officials would think wasting the country’s money like this would be Okay?

by Rusty Weiss, thepoliticalinsider.com

Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi, speaking in a podcast hosted by the former First Lady, promoted a wild theory that President Trump updated Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Capitol riots, and would like to see a 9/11-style commission investigating the events.

“I would love to see his phone records to see if he was talking to Putin the day the insurgents invaded our Capitol,” Clinton told the House Speaker. Russian collusion conspiracies dominated President Trump’s entire term, as Democrats baselessly claimed his campaign had conspired with Putin to steal the election in 2016.

Clinton’s accusation is offered without proof and is so wild that had somebody on the right offered up such conjecture without evidence, they likely would have been banned from social media.

Clinton would also add that President Trump had “other agendas” while in the White House, and hoped that one day it will become clear who he was “beholden to” and who “pulls his strings.”

Asked by Hillary Clinton whether a 9/11-style commission would be necessary to investigate the riots at the Capitol, Nancy Pelosi responded in the affirmative.

Pelosi claimed she once told Trump, “With you, Mr. President, all roads lead to Putin.”

“I don’t know what Putin has on him politically, financially or personally, but what happened last week was a gift to Putin because Putin wants to undermine democracy in our country and throughout the world,” she said.

Ironically, most of the peaceful protesters at the Capitol were there because they believed there was election fraud and that Democrats had undermined democracy.

Also worth noting – no individual did more to undermine the 2016 election and the will of the American people by pushing false allegations against the President than Hillary Clinton. As late as 2019, Clinton was still claiming that Trump was an “illegitimate” president.

“So yes, we should have a 9/11 commission and there is strong support in the Congress to do that,” Pelosi added.