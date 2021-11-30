Well, the holidays are in full swing. We’ve enjoyed our Thanksgiving and the following “Black Friday.” (I was thrown off beam for a bit reading the story online that a Mr. Black was the cause of the name only to find that was a complete fantasy.) The factor of business going into the black is still the best explanation for the term.

Christmas and New Years are coming up next. Christmas has the biggest impact of any holiday and we can feel its presence in the air as surely as we do the advent of a weather front. Walking in town or in the mall we hear bits and pieces of almost every Christmas Carol ever written. Like a vast montage of sights and sounds the upcoming day permeates the atmosphere. All roads lead to Christmas from here out. Like Scrooge we become happy in spite of ourselves.

And too, the “vibration” of approaching Christmas is like nothing else we experience in the year. I enjoy describing but this is one concept that defies description. The closest way one might put it would be that now, at this time, we are the least afraid to share the love we have inside us. We approach our best selves and however “Scrooge-like” we may be the rest of the year, now we give ourselves permission to be at our very best.

This special time let’s stretch ourselves and see how much of the Christmas spirit we can hold on to for the upcoming year. I know we won’t be sorry.

