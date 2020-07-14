Here is the $755,000 question…Will we have high school football in 2020?…That’s what a lot of folks want to know….So what’s the answer???

Let’s face the facts, football is probably the most popular sport in the South and maybe even the entire country. With folks hunkering down because of government mandates and health concerns some seem to wonder if things will ever get back to what we consider normal. Part of normalcy in these parts is going to a high school football game on Friday night after along and arduous week of work. Maybe you have a kid on the team, your neighbor’s son suits up, niece is a cheerleader, or cousin Joe Bob’s step son plays in the band. Whatever the reason, people far and wide flock to those Friday night lights with all the right intentions.

There has been a bit of a hiccup in those plans. An extension of Governor Bill lee’s order that restricts certain activities due to the virus thing has halted all preparations for the 2020 season. Usually it begins in August and runs through the BlueCross Bowl the first week of December. Several options were on the table ranging from full season and playoffs to abbreviated season and limited playoff participation with bowl games for non-qualifying playoff teams.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen just yet,” says Matthew Gillespie, assistant executive director of the TSSAA. “I think we’ve all got the same goal and we’re all hoping for the best.”

In the coming days folks are hopeful for some direction, but as of know everything is on hold for high school football…sort of like the rest of the world.