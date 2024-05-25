Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood. The pair, who first sparked romance rumors in June 2021, got engaged in April 2023. By May 2024, they secretly tied the knot, with plans for a larger ceremony later in the year. Let’s take a look at their love story and the moments that define their relationship.

The Beginning: June 2021

June 3, 2021: The First Selfie Together

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s relationship came into the spotlight when Jake posted a selfie with Millie on Instagram, captioned “bff <3.” This simple post was enough to spark rumors about their budding romance.

June 17, 2021: Holding Hands in N.Y.C.

A couple of weeks after their initial social media appearance, Millie and Jake were photographed holding hands while strolling through New York City. Jake was even seen carrying Millie’s dog, Winnie, in a denim tote bag, adding fuel to the speculation about their relationship.

Growing Closer: Summer and Fall 2021

July 2021: Sunset Moments

By July, the couple enjoyed a summer evening together, with Millie sharing a cozy photo of them on her Instagram Story. This picture, captioned “Happy Weekend,” showed the duo basking in the sunset.

October 20, 2021: Silly Surveillance Photo

The couple continued to share their fun moments, including a playful photo captured on a CCTV monitor. This reflected their growing comfort and camaraderie.

Making It Official: Late 2021

November 1, 2021: Instagram Official

Millie and Jake made their relationship Instagram official with a photo of them sharing a kiss while riding the London Eye. Millie captioned the post with an eye and Ferris wheel emoji, marking a significant step in their relationship.

November 1, 2021: Cozy Date in London

On the same day, they enjoyed a date over hot drinks in London, looking fashion-forward and happy together. Jake hinted at their musical connections with the caption, “We’re starting a band send name ideas.”

December 2021: First Christmas Together

The couple spent their first Christmas together, with Millie posting a heartwarming photo of them embracing in front of holiday lights. Their relationship was clearly blossoming, with friends and fans showing their support.

2022: Public Appearances and Red Carpet Debuts

March 13, 2022: Red Carpet Debut

Millie and Jake made their first official red carpet appearance together, showcasing their growing bond and public acknowledgment of their relationship.

May 2022: Celebrations and Premieres

In May, Millie celebrated Jake’s birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute. They also attended the premiere of “Stranger Things” Season 4 together, sharing loving glances and making headlines.

2023: Engagement and Deeper Commitments

February 21, 2023: Millie’s 19th Birthday

Jake celebrated Millie’s 19th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, expressing his love and admiration for her. This public declaration further solidified their relationship.

April 11, 2023: Engagement Announcement

The couple announced their engagement in April 2023. Millie shared a photo of herself wearing a large diamond ring, with Jake hugging her. This happy news was confirmed by Jon Bon Jovi, Jake’s father, who expressed his support and happiness for the couple.

2024: Wedding Bells

May 24, 2024: Secret Wedding

By May 2024, Millie and Jake secretly tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by close family members, including Jon Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea. The couple plans to have a larger celebration later in the year, marking another milestone in their love story.

Conclusion

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s relationship has been a journey of love, support, and shared moments. From their first selfie in June 2021 to their secret wedding in May 2024, the couple has shown that their bond is strong and enduring. Their story continues to captivate fans and media alike, highlighting the magic of young love.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How long have Millie and Jake been dating?

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been dating since June 2021. They first sparked romance rumors in June 2021 and made their relationship Instagram official in November 2021.

2. When did Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi get engaged?

The couple got engaged in April 2023. Millie announced the engagement on Instagram with a photo of her wearing a diamond ring, hugged by Jake.

3. Did Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi get married?

Yes, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi secretly tied the knot in May 2024. They plan to have a larger ceremony later in the year.

4. How did Jake Bongiovi propose to Millie Bobby Brown?

Jake Bongiovi proposed to Millie Bobby Brown underwater while they were scuba diving. He gave her a shell with a ring inside, and despite a momentary mishap where the ring fell off, Jake retrieved it, showcasing his dedication.

5. How supportive are Millie and Jake’s families?

Both families are very supportive of the couple. Jon Bon Jovi, Jake’s father, has publicly expressed his happiness for them, stating that Millie is wonderful and that Jake is very happy with her.