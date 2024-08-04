LeToya Luckett has tied the knot once again! The Grammy-winning artist, known for her soulful voice and acting prowess, married Virginia entrepreneur Taleo Coles in a stunning ceremony in Houston, Texas. This marks a new chapter in Luckett’s life, highlighting a beautiful blend of love, family, and celebration.

A Dream Wedding in Houston

The wedding took place on Saturday, July 27, at the luxurious Le Tesserae venue. With hundreds of close family and friends in attendance, the event was described as “chic and classic,” encapsulating the couple’s vision perfectly. “Marriage was something we both wanted,” Luckett shared with PEOPLE. “It means everything to have a partner who loves me and my kids deeply. This love feels like rest.”

The Love Story of LeToya Luckett and Taleo Coles

Luckett and Coles’ journey to matrimony began through a mutual best friend. After two years of dating, Coles proposed in the picturesque setting of Sedona, Arizona, on March 10, 2024. The couple always dreamed of a three-day celebration to mark their union. This included a welcome party at a speakeasy in the C. Baldwin Hotel the day before the ceremony and an intimate BBQ at home the day after.

A Star-Studded Ceremony

The wedding ceremony saw 200 guests, including notable figures like Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, Toya Johnson, and rapper Bun B. “We started out with a guest count of 70, but that changed once we decided to wed in my hometown of Houston,” Luckett explained. The couple managed to maintain an intimate and cozy atmosphere despite the increased guest list, thanks to thoughtful layout and décor.

Elegance in Every Detail

The couple envisioned a “clean, chic, and classic look” for their wedding. The venue was adorned with white decor, and guests followed a black attire dress code. A grand bridal entrance featured a mesmerizing ballerina performance, adding to the elegance of the day. Luckett walked down the aisle to a live performance of “Have You Ever Been in Love” by Hailey Kilgore, wearing a stunning dress from Black designer Alonuko Bridal. For the reception, she wore another beautiful creation by Ese Azenabor.

Personalized and Heartfelt Ceremony

The ceremony was a blend of traditional and personal elements. The couple exchanged handwritten vows, and their officiant, Rev. Devon Franklin, added fun details from their relationship, learned through premarital counseling. Special moments included a poetry reading by Coles’ sister, Christie Purcell, and a scripture reading by Aqueela Maddox. The couple also participated in the Unity candle lighting ceremony, symbolizing their union.

A Festive Reception

The reception was a lively affair with music from DJ E Clazz and Luckett’s longtime friend, Grammy-winning producer, and DJ Bryan Michael Cox. The newlyweds’ first dance was to “If This World Were Mine” by Luther Vandross. Guests enjoyed a plated dinner and left with a Trill Burger. The celebration featured a magnificent six-tiered cake with four different flavors, including Luckett’s favorite champagne cake with buttercream icing.

Conclusion: A Magical Day

LeToya Luckett and Taleo Coles’ wedding was a true celebration of their love story. “I still can’t believe how peaceful the day was,” Luckett told PEOPLE. “Everything just flowed for the most part. This wedding was magical. You could feel genuine love in that room.” The couple’s joy was palpable, with Luckett adding, “It was better than we ever could’ve imagined. A dream come true!”

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How many times has LeToya Luckett been married?

LeToya Luckett has been married three times. Her previous marriages were to Rob Hill Sr. and Tommicus Walker.

2. Who is LeToya Luckett’s current husband?

LeToya Luckett’s current husband is Virginia entrepreneur Taleo Coles.

3. Where did LeToya Luckett and Taleo Coles get married?

LeToya Luckett and Taleo Coles got married at the Le Tesserae venue in Houston, Texas.

4. What was unique about LeToya Luckett’s wedding attire?

LeToya Luckett chose dresses designed by Black female designers for her wedding and reception. Her wedding dress was from Alonuko Bridal, and her reception dress was by Ese Azenabor.

5. What special elements were included in the wedding ceremony?

The ceremony featured handwritten vows, a ballerina performance, a poetry reading, a scripture reading, and the lighting of a Unity candle, making it a deeply personal and memorable event.