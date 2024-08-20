Ashley Biden, born on June 8, 1981, is an influential figure in the fields of social work, activism, and fashion design. At 43 years old, Ashley has carved out a remarkable career while maintaining a relatively low profile compared to her high-profile family. The daughter of U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Ashley has spent much of her life dedicated to social causes, reflecting the values instilled in her from an early age.

Early Life and Education

Ashley Blazer Biden was born in Wilmington, Delaware, and grew up in a politically active family. Her father, Joe Biden, was serving as a U.S. Senator from Delaware at the time, while her mother, Jill Biden, was an educator. Ashley is the half-sister of Beau Biden, Hunter Biden, and Naomi Biden, who were born from Joe Biden’s first marriage to Neilia Hunter Biden.

Raised in a Catholic household, Ashley was baptized in Greenville, Delaware, and attended Wilmington Friends School, a private Quaker institution. During her formative years, Ashley was actively involved in sports, playing on her school’s lacrosse and field hockey teams. Her early exposure to social issues began when she discovered that a cosmetics company was testing its products on animals. This discovery led her to write a letter to the company, advocating for a change in their practices—a clear indication of her passion for social justice from a young age.

Academic Pursuits and Social Work Career

Ashley Biden pursued higher education at Tulane University, where she studied cultural anthropology. During her time in college, she worked at Girls Incorporated as a camp counselor and interned at a summer program at Georgetown University, focusing on youth from Anacostia, Washington, D.C. These experiences deepened her commitment to social work and activism.

After completing her undergraduate studies, Ashley moved to Philadelphia, where she began working as a clinical support specialist at the Northwestern Human Services Children’s Reach Clinic. In this role, she assisted children and their families in accessing essential resources and collaborated closely with psychiatrists and therapists. To further her impact in the field, Ashley earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Pennsylvania School of Social Policy and Practice in 2010. Her dedication to combating racism and promoting social justice earned her the John Hope Franklin Award during her graduate studies.

Ashley spent 15 years working in the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth, and Their Families, where she developed programs that addressed juvenile justice, foster care, and mental health. Her commitment to these issues eventually led her to join the Delaware Center for Justice as an associate director in 2012, focusing on criminal justice reform in the state.

Activism and Philanthropy

Throughout her career, Ashley Biden has been a passionate advocate for social justice. One of her significant contributions is the founding of the YoungArt program, which provides resources for students in detention facilities to create and sell artwork within their communities. Through this program, Ashley also teaches business and financial literacy skills, empowering young people to pursue brighter futures.

In 2017, Ashley expanded her activism into the fashion industry by launching the Livelihood Collection, a clothing brand with a social mission. The brand’s launch event took place during New York Fashion Week and was attended by Ashley’s parents, along with several celebrities.

The Livelihood Collection was created to combat income inequality and promote racial justice in the United States. The brand’s logo was inspired by Ashley’s late half-brother, Beau Biden, who passed away from brain cancer in 2015. The brand’s website also serves as a platform for information on civic engagement and economic justice, further emphasizing Ashley’s dedication to social causes.

Ashley’s commitment to social justice extends beyond her own initiatives. In June 2020, she designed uniforms for the staff at the Hamilton Hotel in Washington, D.C., as part of her Livelihood Collection. This endeavor was an extension of her work in promoting economic and racial equity through fashion.

Personal Life

In 2010, Ashley Biden began dating Howard Krein, a Philadelphia-based plastic surgeon, after being introduced by her brother Beau. The couple married in 2012 at St. Joseph’s on the Brandywine, a historic church in Greenville, Delaware. The wedding combined Ashley’s Catholic traditions with Howard’s Jewish ones, reflecting their commitment to honoring both of their backgrounds.

The wedding was a significant event, attended by approximately 200 family members and close friends. The reception took place at the Biden family’s lakeside home in Wilmington, where then-Vice President Joe Biden had personally prepared the grounds for the celebration. The Vice President, deeply emotional about giving away his youngest daughter, reminisced about the first time he saw Ashley in a veil during her First Communion.

Ashley Biden’s Role in the Biden Family and Public Life

Despite being the daughter of a prominent political figure, Ashley Biden has largely stayed out of the political spotlight. However, she has been a vocal supporter of her parents and has spoken out on issues close to her heart. In her first television interview with Jenna Bush Hager on the “Today” show, Ashley discussed her parents’ transition to the White House and the unique challenges they faced, particularly the break in tradition where Melania Trump did not invite Jill Biden for tea and a tour of the White House.

Ashley emphasized her mother’s importance in keeping her father grounded, highlighting Jill Biden’s straightforward and loyal nature. Although she expressed concern for her father’s safety, especially in the wake of the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021, Ashley conveyed confidence in the Secret Service’s ability to protect him.

Ashley has made it clear that she does not intend to take on a formal role within her father’s administration. Instead, she hopes to use her platform to advocate for social justice, mental health, and community development. Her focus remains on bringing awareness to important issues and ensuring that her work has a lasting impact on the communities she serves.

Conclusion

Ashley Biden, at 43 years old, continues to be a powerful force for social change. Her work in social justice, criminal justice reform, and fashion design reflects her deep commitment to making the world a better place. As she continues to use her platform to advocate for important causes, Ashley Biden’s legacy as an activist and philanthropist will undoubtedly continue to grow.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How old is Ashley Biden?

Ashley Biden was born on June 8, 1981, making her 43 years old.

2. What is Ashley Biden’s professional background?

Ashley Biden is a social worker, activist, and fashion designer. She has worked extensively in social justice, criminal justice reform, and founded the Livelihood Collection, a fashion brand dedicated to combating income inequality and promoting racial justice.

3. Who is Ashley Biden married to?

Ashley Biden is married to Howard Krein, a plastic surgeon based in Philadelphia. They were married in 2012 in a ceremony that honored both their Catholic and Jewish traditions.

4. What is the Livelihood Collection?

The Livelihood Collection is a fashion brand founded by Ashley Biden in 2017. The brand focuses on addressing social issues such as income inequality and racial injustice through its clothing line and civic engagement initiatives.

5. Does Ashley Biden have a role in her father’s administration?

No, Ashley Biden has stated that she does not plan to take on a formal role in her father’s administration. Instead, she aims to use her platform to advocate for social justice, mental health, and community development.