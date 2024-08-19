Marlo Thomas, an accomplished actress and activist, and Phil Donahue, the legendary TV host, shared a marriage that lasted over four decades—a rarity in Hollywood. Their union, which began in 1980, was built on mutual respect, communication, and a deep love that only grew stronger over the years. The couple’s long-lasting relationship has often led fans to wonder, “How old is Marlo Thomas?” as they reflect on the journey this iconic duo has traveled together.

The Beginning of a Love Story: Meeting on “Donahue”

Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue first crossed paths in 1977 when Thomas appeared as a guest on Donahue’s talk show. The chemistry between them was palpable from the start. As the interview concluded, Donahue took Thomas’ hand and expressed his admiration, saying, “You are really fascinating.” Thomas responded with equal warmth, complimenting his generosity and respect for women. This initial connection sparked the beginning of a relationship that would soon evolve into something much more profound.

A Long-Distance Romance

Despite their strong connection, Thomas and Donahue faced the challenge of a long-distance relationship early on. Thomas was based in Los Angeles, while Donahue lived in Winnetka, Illinois. The couple navigated this distance with grace, ultimately deciding to make New York their home—a compromise that allowed both to continue their successful careers while building a life together.

Marlo Thomas’ Initial Doubts About Marriage

Before meeting Donahue, Thomas had reservations about marriage. She feared that tying the knot might require her to sacrifice her individuality or compromise her career. However, as her relationship with Donahue deepened, Thomas realized that a successful marriage could be a partnership of equals. She came to believe that it was possible to have both a fulfilling career and a happy marriage, leading her to embrace the idea of marrying Donahue in 1980.

A Wedding to Remember

Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue married on May 21, 1980, in a ceremony that reflected their unique bond. Thomas wore a simple off-the-shoulder white gown, while Donahue donned a classic black suit. The wedding marked the beginning of a new chapter in their lives—a union that would stand the test of time and become an example of enduring love in the public eye.

Blending Families: Marlo Thomas as a Stepmom

Donahue entered the marriage with five children from his previous marriage, and Thomas took on the role of stepmother with grace and understanding.

From the beginning, she chose to approach her relationship with Donahue’s children as a friend rather than a traditional mother figure. This decision helped foster strong, lasting relationships with her stepchildren—bonds that have only grown stronger over the years.

Celebrating Milestones Together

Throughout their marriage, Thomas and Donahue celebrated numerous milestones together, always finding joy in each other’s company. One particularly memorable occasion was Donahue’s 50th birthday in 1986, when Thomas threw a surprise party on a yacht. The couple celebrated with 150 guests, enjoying a night filled with laughter, music, and love.

The Secret to a Long-Lasting Marriage: Communication and Humor

As their marriage grew, so did their understanding of what made it work. In interviews, both Thomas and Donahue emphasized the importance of communication and humor in maintaining a strong relationship. They believed that talking through issues, no matter how small, was key to preventing misunderstandings from escalating. Donahue often joked that “screaming helps” in communication, but in reality, it was their ability to listen and understand each other that kept their marriage solid.

In 2020, the couple released a book titled What Makes a Marriage Last: 40 Celebrated Couples Share with Us the Secrets to a Happy Life. The book, a joint project, reflected their shared belief in the value of communication, love, and respect in marriage. They also hosted a podcast, Double Date with Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue, where they explored the dynamics of successful relationships with other couples.

A Slower Pace of Life: Reflecting on Their Journey

As they entered their later years, Thomas and Donahue embraced a slower pace of life. In a 2024 interview, Thomas spoke about their desire to spend more time together, enjoying simple pleasures like curling up on the couch with a bowl of popcorn. She affectionately referred to this time as “Netflix and Phil,” a nod to their deep bond and the comfort they found in each other’s company.

Phil Donahue’s Passing: A Love That Endures

On August 18, 2024, Phil Donahue passed away at the age of 88, surrounded by his family, including Thomas. His death marked the end of a remarkable marriage that had spanned 44 years. Though Donahue is no longer with us, the love and memories he shared with Thomas continue to inspire those who admired their relationship.

Conclusion: The Legacy of Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue

Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue’s marriage is a testament to the power of love, communication, and mutual respect. Their relationship, which lasted over four decades, serves as an example of how two people can build a life together while maintaining their individuality and pursuing their passions. As fans remember Donahue and continue to follow Thomas’ journey, they are reminded that true love, like theirs, transcends time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How old is Marlo Thomas?

Marlo Thomas was born on November 21, 1937, which makes her 86 years old as of 2024.

2. When did Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue get married?

Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue were married on May 21, 1980.

3. How many children does Phil Donahue have?

Phil Donahue had five children from his first marriage to Margaret Cooney.

4. What is the secret to Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue’s long marriage?

The couple often cited communication, love, and humor as the keys to their successful marriage.

5. Did Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue work on any projects together?

Yes, they co-authored the book What Makes a Marriage Last and hosted a podcast called Double Date with Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue.